Former IU men’s basketball player Khristian Lander announced Wednesday on social media that he is transferring to Western Kentucky.
Lander came to IU after his junior year at Evansville Reitz as a five-star recruit, but the point guard never found consistent playing time with the Hoosiers. As a sophomore in 2021-22, he played in just 13 games and averaged 2.9 points. He was stuck behind Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee in first-year coach Mike Woodson’s rotation.
Phinisee transferred to Cincinnati.
