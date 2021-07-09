Kokomo BobKats guard Johnathan Loyd heads down the court against Indy Express guard T.J. Henderson during The Basketball League playoff action Thursday night at Memorial Gym. The Express beat the BobKats 90-84 for a sweep of the best-of-three, second-round series.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Armon Bridgeforth hammers home a dunk following a steal during the third quarter of a playoff game against the Indy Express on Thursday, July 8, at Memorial Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Express beat BobKats, ending Kokomo's inaugural season
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats guard Johnathan Loyd heads down the court against Indy Express guard T.J. Henderson during The Basketball League playoff action Thursday night at Memorial Gym. The Express beat the BobKats 90-84 for a sweep of the best-of-three, second-round series.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Armon Bridgeforth hammers home a dunk following a steal during the third quarter of a playoff game against the Indy Express on Thursday, July 8, at Memorial Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Kokomo BobKats led the Indy Express for the last 9:40 of the first quarter Thursday night, the whole second quarter, and all but the last 25 seconds of the third quarter. But by the time Indy tied the game at 59-all with the last bucket of the third quarter, the game had already turned.
Indy kept turning the game its way to beat the BobKats 90-84 in Memorial Gym and take The Basketball League’s second-round playoff series 2-0. The loss eliminated the BobKats from the playoffs.
“We put our backs up against the wall and we’ve played from behind all season long,” Kokomo coach Cliff Levingston said. “This time it caught up to us.”
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Martrellian Gibson puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Johnathan Loyd puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Tremont Moore puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Trey Mitchell puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express AJ Patty puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo guard Armon Bridgeforth hammers home a dunk following a steal during the third quarter of a playoff game against the Indy Express on Thursday, July 8, at Memorial Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Johnathan Loyd puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats forward Tremont Moore puts up a shot in the lane as Indy Express forward Alan Arnett (7) and teammates defend during Thursday’s game. Arnett, a former KHS standout, helped the Express take a 90-84 win and series sweep.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Ermias Nega puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Ermias Nega gets fouled as he heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Avery Edwards is fouled at the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Avery Edwards looks to get around Indy's John Hart. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Johnathan Loyd puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Tremont Moore puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Johnathan Loyd puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo BobKats guard Johnathan Loyd heads down the court against Indy Express guard T.J. Henderson during The Basketball League playoff action Thursday night at Memorial Gym. The Express beat the BobKats 90-84 for a sweep of the best-of-three, second-round series.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
7-8-21 BobKats vs Indy Express Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The BobKats had their backs against the wall entering the game after losing the opener of the series on Tuesday. On Thursday, Kokomo had control for much of the game but Indy wrestled it back in the second half and the BobKats couldn’t assert themselves again once they lost their grip. Kokomo led 25-16 after a quarter and pushed the lead to 15 points in the second period before taking a 40-33 advantage into the third quarter.
In the third, Indy scored on seven straight possessions to trim Kokomo’s lead to 54-51 midway through the frame and the tide was turning. Indy took the lead on a fourth quarter technical free throw for a Kokomo defensive three seconds in the lane violation (each team had one in the final frame) to lead 71-70 and never trailed again, pushing its lead to 10 points with 2:12 left.
“They started the isolations,” Levingston said of the Express’ offensive improvement after halftime. “We didn’t guard them one-on-one very well, then we didn’t exploit their lack of size. We couldn’t get the ball into the post. They played a very good defensive game.
The Express used burly guards John Hart (20 points) and Deonta Vaughn (8 points) to get the shots and pace they wanted offensively despite challenging, swiping defense from the BobKats.
“They spread the floor and they attacked the gaps,” Levingston said. “They just went around us and the rotations weren’t rotating. They swung the ball like they were supposed to and they hit some shots.”
The Express outscored the BobKats 57-44 after halftime. Kokomo hit 13 of 35 shots in the first half and was 4 for 9 from 3-point land at the break, but Kokomo connected on just 1 of 5 treys after halftime and didn’t get as many clear looks at 2-pointers. The BobKats were 19 of 31 from the free throw line.
Former Kokomo Wildkat and current Indy Express guard Alan Arnett scored seven points and talked about what his squad did better in the second half.
“We had to turn it up on defense, we had to communicate more,” Arnett said.
“When we lock in and when we get rhythm [offensively] I think it kind of went in our favor, so it kind of slowed down for us and we were able to get what we want out there.”
Martrellian Gibson led the BobKats with 19 points, Johnathan Loyd and Tremont Moore each scored 15, Trey Mitchell 13 and Anthony Patty 10. Armon Bridgeforth and Moore each grabbed a co-game-high nine rebounds. Bridgeforth and Mitchell each had four assists.
Kokomo played without key guard Derek Hawthorne, who was with the squad but injured.
“If we had Derek and AK [7-footer Akolda Manyang] it’s a big difference,” Levingston said. “AK changes the shots up. Derek stretches the floor for us. So we had to rely on ‘Duck’ Gibson and Trey Mitchell to try to spread the floor for us but it just wasn’t enough.”
The loss finishes the BobKats’ inaugural season, falling to a division rival after Kokomo took first place in the Midwest Division for the regular season.
“I’m frustrated we didn’t go any further, but I’m proud of what we accomplished this year,” Levingston said. “We were the No. 1 seed in our division, playing the way we play with a young team and no veterans, it was an accomplishment in itself. These guys played their heart out.
“I keep saying talent can take you so far but the mental part of the game takes you over the edge, and that’s what we’ve got to learn — how to play the game mentally, not just physically with our bodies.”
On the other side, Arnett, playing a game back home in his first season with the Express, is excited about the opportunity for Indy’s squad.
“It’s always satisfying to keep playing,” he said. “That’s what we’re here for. The job’s not finished. We’ve still got a couple more rounds to go.”
