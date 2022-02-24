Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Occasional snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.