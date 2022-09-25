• NAME: Noah Falkenberg
• SPORT: Boys soccer
• SCHOOL: Carroll
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Falkenberg helped the Class A No. 5-ranked Cougars put the wraps on their third straight outright Hoosier Heartland Conference title. The playmaking midfielder had three assists in a 7-1 victory over Sheridan and three more assists in a 9-0 rout of Delphi. In the process, he broke the state's all-time assists record. He has a state-best 24 assists and 14 goals this season and 82 assists and 45 goals in his career.
