Western vs Carroll boys soccer 06.jpg

Carroll's Noah Falkenberg, left, and Western's Parker Cox go after the ball during the Cougars' 2-0 victory over the Panthers on Aug. 16, 2022.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Noah Falkenberg

• SPORT: Boys soccer

• SCHOOL: Carroll

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Falkenberg helped the Class A No. 5-ranked Cougars put the wraps on their third straight outright Hoosier Heartland Conference title. The playmaking midfielder had three assists in a 7-1 victory over Sheridan and three more assists in a 9-0 rout of Delphi. In the process, he broke the state's all-time assists record. He has a state-best 24 assists and 14 goals this season and 82 assists and 45 goals in his career.

