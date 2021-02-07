EHS vs TC GBB 15.jpg

Tri-Central guard Kenadie Fernung handles the ball during a game against Eastern on Dec. 12, 2020.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Kenadie Fernung

SPORT: Girls basketball

SCHOOL: Tri-Central

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Fernung helped the Trojans roll to the Class A Tri-Central Sectional title. In the opening round, she had 29 points, three assists and six steals in an 85-35 rout of Daleville. In the semifinal round, she scored 26 points in a 73-21 rout of Liberty Christian. And in the title game, she scored 19 points to lead TC past Cowan 45-27. The sharp-shooting guard surpassed 1,400 career points during her big week.

