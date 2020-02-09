Fernung is co-Athlete of the Week

• NAME: Kenadie Fernung
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Tri-Central
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Fernung helped lead Tri-Central to a runner-up finish in Sectional 55, which the Trojans hosted. She scored 30 points to power TC past Wes-Del 58-37 in the opening round and she scored 20 points to lead the Trojans past Anderson Prep 45-38 in the semifinal round. Daleville beat TC 63-54 in the final with Fernung scoring 15 points. She closed the season with an 18.6 scoring average.
