Fernung is co-Athlete of the Week

Tri-Central guard Kenadie Fernung takes the ball down the court during the Trojans' sectional game against Wes-Del.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Kenadie Fernung

SPORT: Girls basketball

SCHOOL: Tri-Central

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Fernung helped lead Tri-Central to a runner-up finish in Sectional 55, which the Trojans hosted. She scored 30 points to power TC past Wes-Del 58-37 in the opening round and she scored 20 points to lead the Trojans past Anderson Prep 45-38 in the semifinal round. Daleville beat TC 63-54 in the final with Fernung scoring 15 points. She closed the season with an 18.6 scoring average. 

