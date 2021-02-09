The Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Region 5 senior all-stars include 10 KT-area players. The honor squad has 15 offensive players and 15 defensive players.
Tipton put center Nate Morgan, wide receiver Drew Pearce and QB Sam Edwards on the offense with Edwards named to an at-large spot. Western put lineman Braydon Erb and running back Jerry Padgett on the offense and cornerback Nathaniel Liddell on the defense with Liddell named to an at-large spot.
The offensive selections also include Eastern running back Zane Downing and the defensive picks also include Eastern outside linebacker/strong safety Makhai Reed, Kokomo defensive tackle Noah Smalley and Kokomo inside linebacker Myles LeNoir.
As region all-stars, the players are in the running for spots on the North team in the North-South All-Star Game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.