The Indiana Football Coaches Association has announced its 2020 all-state teams.
The IFCA's top honor is its Top 50 team, which features top players from across the state regardless of school size or grade level.
From there, the IFCA has two all-state teams for each of the six classes — a senior team and a junior-and-under team. Top 50 players are not considered for spots on the class teams.
Most of the senior teams have two quarterbacks, four running backs, four wide receivers, two tight ends, eight linemen and a kicker on offense and six linemen, six linebackers, six backs and a punter on defense. The junior-and-under teams are smaller in size.
Eleven KT-area players earned all-state selections.
In Class 5A, Kokomo defensive back Ta'Shy Stewart made the junior-and-under team.
In Class 4A, Western put offensive linemen Braydon Erb and Daniel Marley and running back Jerry Padgett on the senior team and defensive back Hayden Shepherd on the junior-and-under team. The Panthers tied with Lowell, Evansville Reitz, Mount Vernon (Fortville) and Mooresville for most selections in Class 4A.
In Class 3A, Peru kicker Zach Johnson made the senior team. In Class 2A, Tipton QB Sam Edwards and Eastern linebacker Jaeden Hannah made the senior team and Tipton offensive lineman Kipper Barnett and Blue Devil linebacker Drew Servies are on the junior-and-under team.
And in Class A, Carroll linebacker Jaden Harness made the senior team.
