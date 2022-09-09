Taylor vs Carroll football 03.jpg

Taylor quarterback Javionne Harris throws a pass against Carroll on Sept. 2, 2022, at Taylor.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Western, Northwestern and Taylor are all at home for Week 4 football games tonight.

Western (0-3) hosts Benton Central (2-1), Northwestern (1-2) takes on Hamilton Heights (2-1) in a Hoosier Conference East Division opener, and Taylor (0-3, 0-1) takes on Eastern (2-1, 1-0) in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.

Class 4A No. 6 Kokomo heads to Muncie Central for a North Central Conference game. Kokomo is 3-0 (1-0 NCC) and Muncie is 0-3 (0-1).

The following is tonight’s area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

• Kokomo at Muncie Central

• Eastern at Taylor

• Benton Central at Western

• Hamilton Heights at NW

• Cass at Tipton

• Clinton Prairie at Tri-Central

• Maconaquah at Whitko

• Peru at North Miami

• 7:30 — So. Wells at Carroll

