Western, Northwestern and Taylor are all at home for Week 4 football games tonight.
Western (0-3) hosts Benton Central (2-1), Northwestern (1-2) takes on Hamilton Heights (2-1) in a Hoosier Conference East Division opener, and Taylor (0-3, 0-1) takes on Eastern (2-1, 1-0) in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game.
Class 4A No. 6 Kokomo heads to Muncie Central for a North Central Conference game. Kokomo is 3-0 (1-0 NCC) and Muncie is 0-3 (0-1).
The following is tonight’s area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Kokomo at Muncie Central
• Eastern at Taylor
• Benton Central at Western
• Hamilton Heights at NW
• Cass at Tipton
• Clinton Prairie at Tri-Central
• Maconaquah at Whitko
• Peru at North Miami
• 7:30 — So. Wells at Carroll
