Kokomo QB Evan Barker breaks away from Western safety Hayden Shepherd’s grip as he heads to the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Kats’ 28-14 win Friday night at Walter Cross Field.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Kadin Dempsey (61) celebrates with teammates after he recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter of the Kats' game against Western on Friday, Aug. 20. The Kats scored two plays later to go up 28-14.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s football team pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Western 28-14 Friday night in front of a nice crowd at Walter Cross Field.
The season opener was tight through three quarters. After the Panthers put together their best drive of the game to pull even at 14-14 with 2:40 left in the third quarter, the Wildkats answered with an 11-play, 72-yard drive for the go-ahead score.
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's John Curl celebrates after scoring a touchdown for the Kats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo’s Kadin Dempsey (61) celebrates with teammates after he recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter of the Kats' game against Western on Friday, Aug. 20. The Kats scored two plays later to go up 28-14.
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Plez Lawrence catches a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart outruns Western's Garret Lupoi. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Dylan Bryant throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart takes down Western's Garret Lupoi and causes him to drop the ball after a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Evan Barker throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Evan Barker aims to outrun Western's Hayden Shepherd. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Dylan Bryant runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Shayne Spear celebrates after a tackle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo QB Evan Barker breaks away from Western safety Hayden Shepherd’s grip as he heads to the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Kats’ 28-14 win Friday night at Walter Cross Field.
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Hayden Shepherd pulls Kokomo's Plez Lawrence down as the ball goes flying. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Plez Lawrence runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Keegan Name looks to outrun Western's Garret Lupoi. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defensive lineman Tyreese Tucker takes down Western quarterback Dylan Bryant during the teams' season-opening game Friday night at Walter Cross Field. The Kats beat the Panthers 28-14.
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Carter Jarvis takes down Kokomo's Evan Barker. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Keegan Name looks to outrun Western's Deaglan Pleak. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Hayden Shepherd jumps over Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Dylan Bryant runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Dylan Bryant outruns Kokomo's Nate Blackamore. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Evan Barker celebrates after scoring a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Kokomo vs Western football
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's John Curl celebrates after scoring a touchdown for the Kats. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Plez Lawrence catches a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart outruns Western's Garret Lupoi. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Dylan Bryant throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart takes down Western's Garret Lupoi and causes him to drop the ball after a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Evan Barker throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Evan Barker aims to outrun Western's Hayden Shepherd. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Dylan Bryant runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Shayne Spear celebrates after a tackle. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Hayden Shepherd pulls Kokomo's Plez Lawrence down as the ball goes flying. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Plez Lawrence runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Keegan Name looks to outrun Western's Garret Lupoi. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo defensive lineman Tyreese Tucker takes down Western quarterback Dylan Bryant during the teams' season-opening game Friday night at Walter Cross Field. The Kats beat the Panthers 28-14.
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Carter Jarvis takes down Kokomo's Evan Barker. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Keegan Name looks to outrun Western's Deaglan Pleak. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Hayden Shepherd jumps over Kokomo's Ta'Shy Stewart. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Dylan Bryant runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Western's Dylan Bryant outruns Kokomo's Nate Blackamore. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
8-20-21 Kokomo vs Western football Kokomo's Evan Barker celebrates after scoring a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo coach Austin Colby made a key call midway through the drive. Facing fourth-and-nine from the Western 48, Colby opted to go for it — and quarterback Evan Barker connected with end John Curl for a 12-yard gain.
“That comeback route was big all night,” Colby said. “They had a tough time covering it. We repped it and repped it and repped it in practice and we did a good of coming out here and executing it. I had 100% confidence in it.
“I knew we had to answer [Western’s scoring drive] right there,” Colby added. “I said, ‘If we go out and convert this, we’re going to win.’ We converted it and we ended up winning.”
Four plays after the fourth-down call, Barker put the Kats back in front with a tough 24-yard touchdown run on a misdirection play. Diego Giner’s extra point made it 21-14 with 9:13 remaining.
Less than a minute later, the Kats’ Kadin Dempsey pounced on a Western fumble deep in the Panthers’ territory. Two plays later, Barker found Curl on another comeback route for a 14-yard touchdown. Cole Boruff’s extra point made it 28-14 with 7:29 left.
From there, the Kats held the Panthers at bay for their first Week 1 win since 2015.
“It’s always good to get one in the win column early,” Colby said, “and especially against Western after they got us last year. It was a good, fun game and it sounded like a great crowd.”
The final statistics proved even. Kokomo finished with 252 yards of offense and 24:01 time of possession and Western had 246 yards and 23:59 time of possession. Both teams had 13 first downs, both had two turnovers and both had eight penalties.
Kokomo twice had leads that Western matched. First, after the Kats went up 7-0 in the first quarter on a three-yard run by Kat running back Plez Lawrence, the Panthers answered in the final minute of the second quarter after recovering Lawrence’s fumble. One play later, QB Dylan Bryant rifled a 27-yard TD pass to Garrett Lupoi. Deaglan Pleak’s extra point made it 7-7.
Lawrence immediately atoned for his mistake by returning the kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown with :03 remaining in the half. Lawrence raced to midfield, then cut to his left. From there, he showcased the speed that made him a state finalist in the 200-meter dash as he raced to the end zone.
The Panthers drew even again with a 10-play, 82-yard scoring drive deep in the third quarter. Running back Hayden Shepherd and Bryant combined for nine carries on the drive with Bryant capping it with a 2-yard TD run.
From there, the Kats took control.
“The kick before half really killed us; that’s a coaching error on my part,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “Then, for us to fumble inside the [15-]yard line and give them the ball — they’re a team that’s hard to stop no matter what, you can’t give them the ball inside the red zone. Those were the two big plays that I look at that swung the game.”
Lawrence had a big all-around night for the Kats. In addition to his kickoff return, he rushed for 80 yards and a score and caught a 47-yard pass. Barker completed 6 of 11 pass attempts for 102 yards and a score and Curl had four catches for 55 yards and a score. Defensively, Reis Beard led the Kats with 11 tackles (10 solos) and an interception. Ta’Shy Stewart had nine tackles and Shayne Spear had seven.
Colby noted the Kats will need to clean up some areas, especially ball security. The Kats had six fumbles, losing two. But he loved how his defense kept the Panthers in check and limited big plays.
Bryant led the Panthers by rushing for 99 yards and a TD and passing for 74 yards in his debut as Western’s new QB. Defensively, Shepherd had nine tackles, Rhett Berryman had eight tackles and a fumble recovery and M.J. Norman had five tackles.
“We never really got in sync on the offensive side of the ball. Other than the one drive, I never felt like we were moving and grooving the way we have been over the last couple years. ... But our kids played their tails off and our defense played really well for the most part,” Stewart said.
Kokomo honored former coach and current assistant Brett Colby and the late Ron Colby before the game with their Hall of Fame inductions. Ron was a longtime assistant at Western before assisting his son, Brett, throughout his career.
