The Indiana Football Coaches Association on Saturday announced its 2019 all-state teams.
The IFCA’s top honor is its Top 50 team, which features top players from across the state regardless of school size or grade level.
From there, the IFCA has two all-state teams for each of the six classes — a senior team and a junior-and-under team. Top 50 players are not considered for spots on the class teams.
Each senior team features two or three quarterbacks, three or four running backs, four wide receivers, two tight ends, eight linemen and a kicker on offense and six linemen, six linebackers, six backs and a punter on defense. The junior-and-under teams are smaller in size.
Eight KT-area players earned recognition.
Western defensive lineman Blake Banter made the Class 4A senior team and Lewis Cass put running back Gabe Eurit and linebacker Joey Humphrey on the Class 2A senior team.
Five other KT-area players made junior-and-under teams: Western offensive lineman Braydon Erb in Class 4A; Maconaquah defensive back Carter Little in Class 3A; Tipton receiver Drew Pearce and linebacker Jayvin Lyons in Class 2A; and Carroll linebacker Jaden Harness in Class A.
Humphrey, Erb and Lyons are two-time all-state selections.
• The IFCA also announced its Colts Academic All-Star Team and Carroll’s Ayden Ayres earned one of the running back spots. The team features 25 seniors.
