Taylor’s football team saw its season come to a close Friday with a 67-26 loss to visiting Madison-Grant in a Class A Sectional 43 opening-round game.
The injury-riddled Titans (1-9) had only 16 players dressed for the game.
“It has been a very difficult year,” Taylor coach George Gilbert said. “I thought the kids played within their ability. We couldn’t practice against [Madison-Grant’s] trap. We went half line. We could do everything else except for the trap, and [Madison-Grant] had fun running the trap against us.”
Madison-Grant’s offense had its way with quick hitters as the Argylls raced to a 47-12 halftime lead. Taylor’s offense managed only two productive offensive series all game. The first one came in the second quarter as the Titans drove to the Argylls’ 26-yard line before being intercepted, and the second one came as Alex Kropczynski scored from 20 yards out in the third quarter.
Taylor’s other scores came on kickoff returns. Kropczynski took one back 75 yards for a TD and Tyler Hall had TD returns of 84 yards and 80 yards.
Kropczynski rushed for 105 yards to lead the Titans’ offense.
Gilbert sees possible potential in Taylor’s future.
“It’s one of those things where we are going to have to see whether or not to get kids to play and get in the weight room, and holding the kids accountable to help the program,” he said.
Madison-Grant (3-7) advances to face Union City in the sectional’s semifinal round.
PERU 24, OAK HILL 20
Kade Townsend scored four touchdowns to lead Peru past Oak Hill 24-20 in a Class 3A Sectional 27 game at Converse.
Townsend scored three times in the first half to help the Bengal Tigers build an 18-14 lead. Townsend pulled in two TD receptions totaling 117 yards and also had a 90-yard kickoff return for a score.
Towsend struck again late in the third quarter. Quarterback Michael Chandler passed to Townsend for their fourth TD, this one covering 35 yards, to push Peru’s lead to 24-14.
From there, the Tigers held on for the win and a spot in the sectional’s semifinal round. Peru (5-5) will host Heritage (2-8) next Friday.
HERITAGE 29, NW 8
Visiting Northwestern took an 8-0 lead into the fourth quarter, but Heritage exploded for four touchdowns over the final 12 minutes to take a 29-8 win in the Class 3A Sectional 27 game.
The Tigers’ defense recorded a safety late in the first quarter for a 2-0 lead and A’marion Conyers ripped off a 69-yard TD run late in the second quarter for an 8-0 halftime lead.
After neither team scored in the third quarter, the Patriots scored a touchdown and added the two-point conversion to draw even with 8:40 remaining. The Patriots followed with the go-ahead score at 7:21 and tacked on two more scores late to win going away.
Northwestern finished the season 0-10. Heritage advances to face Peru in the semifinal round.
TIPTON 58, FRANKTON 6
The Blue Devils bolted to leads of 21-0 after the first quarter and 38-0 at halftime in whipping the Eagles 58-6 in a Class 2A Sectional 36 game at Frankton.
Drew Pearce, operating at quarterback, ran for two touchdowns to start the Blue Devils’ scoring. Javyin Lyons and Anthony Reel followed with TD runs to make it 28-0 and the Blue Devils scored twice in the final :06 of the first half — Cole Jackson kicked a field goal and after an interception, Pearce passed to Brendon Gutierrez for a score on an non-timed play.
Reel and Gerardo Fortuna had TD runs in the third quarter and Braiden Walton had a TD run in the final quarter. Frankton scored late to avoid the shutout.
Tipton (6-4) will play at No. 8-ranked Eastbrook (8-2) in the semifinal round. Frankton finished the season 1-9.
SOUTH ADAMS 49, TC 7
No. 2-ranked South Adams overpowered Tri-Central 49-7 in a Class A Sectional 43 game at Sharpsville.
The Starfires (10-0) led 21-0 after the first quarter and 36-7 at halftime. When the Starfires went up 43-7 with 3:40 left in the third quarter, the game went to a running clock under the IHSAA’s mercy rule.
The Trojans closed the season with a 4-6 record. South Adams advances to face Monroe Central in the semifinal round.
N. WHITE 29, CARROLL 14
North White broke away from a slim 8-6 lead in the second quarter to lead 23-6 at halftime, then kept visiting Carroll at arm’s length the rest of the way in the Class A Sectional 42 game at Monon.
Carroll finished the season 5-5. North White (5-4) advances to play Traders Point Christian in the semifinal round.
