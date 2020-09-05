Tri-Central’s football team took down Class A No. 5-ranked Sheridan 21-0 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night at Sheridan.
The Trojans (3-0 overall, 1-0 HHC) scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter and tacked on their final score late in the fourth quarter to seal the upset.
“Huge win for our program, for our school, for our community,” TC coach Shane Arnold said. “The kids really worked their butts off all week. Playing against Sheridan is always tough, they’re always well coached and fundamentally sound. They were ranked No. 5, undefeated, and the kids executed an incredible game plan. Our defense was phenomenal all night.
“I really thought the difference was our physicality. I thought we played more physical and flew around and made plays.”
Holden Rayl and QB Mason Pickens had TD runs in the second quarter and Pickens scored again in the fourth quarter.
Sheridan played without four starters, including QB Silas Devaney IV, but Arnold noted the Blackhawks still had weapons including running back Cmaeorn Hovey.
“He is phenomenal,” he said. “For us to hold him in check for most of the night is a testament to the kids and their hard work.”
The victory puts the Trojans in the thick of the HHC race. Their next three games are all at home starting with Clinton Prairie next week.
NORTHFIELD 39, MAC 13
Maconaquah finally kicked off its season, but Northfield spoiled the party.
The Norsemen used a strong ground game to beat the Braves in a Three Rivers Conference game at Bunker Hill. The Braves had their first two games of the season canceled because of COVID-19 issues, making Friday their opener.
Northfield — which gained 346 rushing yards — led 16-6 after the opening quarter, 30-13 at halftime and 39-13 after the third quarter.
For Mac, Carter Little had a 76-yard TD run in the first quarter and Cory Bockover caught an 11-yard TD pass from Nolan Kelly in the second quarter.
Carter Little led the Braves with 106 yards on 19 carries. It was his 10th consecutive game of 100-plus yards, breaking the previous school record set by Cody Hicks in 2014.
CASS 19, B. CENTRAL 13
Clayton Mannering picked up his first win as Lewis Cass’ coach on Friday night as the Kings recorded an 19-13 win at Benton Central.
Tyson Johnson rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for the Kings (1-2). He also hauled in a 22-yard TD pass from Keegan Lytle, who added two-yard TD run.
The Kings led 13-7 at halftime and 19-7 after three. They didn’t secure the win until recovering an onside kick with about two minutes remaining.
“We started off hot for the first time this year and moved the ball well right from the beginning,” said Mannering, whose team accumulated 227 yards of offense for the game, 182 on the ground. “We definitely let it get closer than we needed to at the end, but overall it was just a great football game and it was good to see us get over the hump.”
AROUND THE AREA
Lafayette Central Catholic quarterback Clark Barrett threw five touchdown passes to lead Class A No. 3-ranked Lafayette Central Catholic past visiting Northwestern 38-0. For the Tigers (0-3), it was their second straight shutout.
Also Friday, No. 6 Heritage Christian topped co-No. 10 Tipton 27-17 in a matchup of Class 2A Top 10 teams, and Peru beat Tippecanoe Valley 21-18 in a TRC game. Peru improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the TRC.
