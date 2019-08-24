The Lewis Cass Kings gave the Pioneer Panthers a rude welcome to the Class 2A ranks.
The No. 11-ranked Kings defeated the No. 5 Panthers 28-22 on Friday night in a season opening game at Royal Center.
Cass ended Pioneer’s 30-game winning streak overall. The Panthers’ last loss came against Linton-Stockton in the 2016 state championship game. They went on to win the next two Class A state championships with dominating undefeated seasons.
The Kings snapped their five-game losing streak to the Panthers. Their last win over them came in 2013. They also snapped the Panthers’ 32-game home winning streak (their last home loss was to Winamac in a 2013 regional game).
The Kings did it with a solid all-around performance — running, passing, defense and special teams.
Gabe Eurit rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for the Kings. Isaac Chambers was 10 of 16 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown. Joey Humphrey had five catches for 103 yards and a score. Easton Good added a touchdown run.
The Kings did enough to limit Pioneer’s speedy Lewellen twins, though Ezra Lewellen rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and Addai Lewellen rushed for 106 yards on 17 attempts.
The final numbers were similar. Pioneer outgained Cass 346-323 in total yardage. But the Kings had a fast start to both halves and never trailed in the contest. They led 7-0 after one quarter, 14-8 at halftime and 21-16 after three.
TAYLOR 63, NORTH WHITE 50
Visiting Taylor topped North White in a 63-50 shootout for a win in coach George Gilbert’s debut.
Taylor took control of the game early by scoring the first three touchdowns for a 20-0 lead. At the end of the first quarter, the Titans led 20-8 and they went on to lead 43-28 at halftime.
Riley Gilbert led Taylor’s ground attack with 153 yards on 22 carries. He had two touchdowns. Tyler Hall had 74 yards and four TDs on 15 carries. And Jaylen Harris added 35 yards and two TDs on eight carries.
“I was pretty impressed with our skill kids and our younger kids got a lot better,” George Gilbert said. “But, we are still a work in progress.”
CARROLL 33, TRI-COUNTY 6
Carroll bolted to a 20-0 halftime lead to take control in its season opener at Tri-County. The Cougars led 27-0 after the third quarter.
The Cougars showed good offensive balance in compiling 411 yards of offense.
Quarterback Heath Richardson completed 9 of 18 pass attempts for 212 yards and one touchdown. Ayden Ayres and Wade Peters had three receptions apiece. Ayres led the ground game with 114 yards on 14 carries. Jaden Harness ran for two touchdowns and Clay Metzger ran for one.
SOUTHWOOD 20, MAC 17
Maconaquah held a 17-6 lead in the fourth quarter only to see Southwood score on two passing touchdowns in the final seven minutes to steal a 20-17 win in Three Rivers Conference play.
Since joining the TRC in 2015, Maconaquah has dropped five straight games to Southwood. The Knights are the defending league champs.
The Braves still own a 10-7-1 advantage in the overall series.
Carter Little led the Braves’ rushing attack with 78 yards on 20 carries and Jared Blake added 64 on 17 carries. QB Nolan Kelly finished with a career-high 153 passing yards on 9-of-16 accuracy. Little had four receptions for 78 yards and Lane Wagner’s two catches netted 38 yards and a TD.
TRI-CENTRAL 23, FRANKTON 18
Visiting Tri-Central jumped to a 15-0 halftime lead, then withstood Frankton’s comeback attempt in the second half.
Ethan Mason helped seal it with a 30-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. That made it 23-12 with 8:47 left.
TIPTON 19, MADISON-GRANT 6
The Blue Devils rallied from a 6-0 halftime deficit to beat the Argylls.
Anthony Reel, Gerardo Fortuna and Drew Pearce had rushing touchdowns for the Devils.
