Drew Pearce scored three touchdowns to lead Tipton to a 35-28 Hoosier Conference East Division victory over visiting Hamilton Heights on Friday night.
The junior multipurpose player caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Sam Edwards and added a pair of rushing touchdowns of eight and 28 yards. His 28-yard TD run proved to be the game-winner as it came with 2:25 remaining in the game and gave the Blue Devils a 35-28 lead.
Senior move-in Anthony Reel helped Tipton (5-2, 2-1 HC East) seal the senior night victory and keep possession of “The Hammer” with an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception at the Blue Devil 30 with less than a minute and a half remaining. The Devils then literally ran out the clock.
“Typical Hammer game,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “Both teams put it on the line [Friday]. Both teams played great. It’s why rivalry games are awesome in high school football because both teams play so stinkin’ hard. Neither team deserved to lose this game, to be honest. I’m just glad we made a couple of plays at the end.”
Pearce finished his night with 16 carries for 124 yards and two TDs. He also caught two passes for 33 yards and a TD. And he had a touchdown pass to Jayce Edwards negated by a penalty. Pearce did most of his rushing damage out of the wildcat formation.
“Drew Pearce played an awesome game [Friday], running the football,” Tolle said. “We’ve tinkered with [the wildcat], but it really started rolling [Friday]. He just showed what kind of athlete he is. He can run it, he can catch it, he can throw it. He can do it all. We’re going to try to use all those skills he’s got.”
Deshawn King had 17 rushes for 121 yards and two TDs for the Huskies. Heights lost more than a game as Cameron Knott was injured on a tackle by Tipton’s Drew Servies in the third quarter.
MAC 24, T. VALLEY 3
Maconaquah took down Three Rivers Conference co-leader Tippecanoe Valley 24-3 at Bunker Hill.
“We were out-manned and out-sized. But the small guys prevailed,” Maconaquah coach Austin Colby said.
Maconaquah (5-2 overall) improved to 5-1 in the TRC, one game back of unbeaten Southwood and tied with Valley. The Braves finish the regular season with road games at Wabash and Rochester. Southwood hosts Rochester next Friday and closes at Valley in two weeks.
Maconaquah’s opportunistic hard-hitting defense and special teams were the difference as the Braves forced five turnovers and capitalized on three of them for 17 points. The Vikings entered the game averaging 28 points per game but the Braves held them to a 33-yard field goal.
The Braves’ Carter Little ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He went past 1,000 yards for the season and 2,000 for his career.
CARROLL 30, CL. CENTRAL 12
Heath Richardson passed for 244 yards and four touchdowns to lead Carroll past Clinton Central in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Flora.
Richardson connected with three different receivers. Wade Peters pulled in five receptions for 137 yards and a TD, Clay Metzger had five catches for 45 yards and a score and Ayden Ayres caught three passes for 40 yards and two scores.
Ayres added 67 rushing yards on 12 carries.
The Cougars improved to 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the HHC.
AROUND THE AREA
Clinton Prairie hammered Taylor 69-16 in an HHC game at Taylor.
TRC leader Southwood blanked Peru 35-0 at Peru.
