Clinton Central beat Taylor 41-27 Friday night to spoil the Titans’ homecoming.
The Titans battled the Bulldogs to a 21-all draw in the first half, but the Titans had to play the second half without quarterback Jaylon Harris and running back Riley Gilbert after both suffered injuries. Gilbert ran for 85 yards on just eight carries before having to exit the game.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the third quarter to build a 34-21 lead. The Titans drew within 34-27 in the third quarter. The Bulldogs tacked on a late touchdown to account for the final.
“We lost our quarterback and running back at halftime and when you have 16 kids who are able to play, that puts you in a bind,” Taylor coach George Gilbert said. “But our kids fought back. We were one score down [in the fourth quarter] and got the ball back. But without our quarterback, we fumbled three plays in a row. [The Bulldogs] got it back around the 7-yard line with about 2:40 left in the game. That’s how they got their last score.
“We played for 46 minutes within a touchdown of Clinton Central,” he added, “and we ended up losing several players.”
Tyler Hall had a strong game for the Titans. He ran for 122 yards and picked up another 50-some yards on special teams.
“The kids played their hearts out against a pretty good football team and we’re really proud of them,” Gilbert said.
Taylor dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. Clinton Central improved to 2-3 and 1-2.
Taylor hosts league leader Sheridan next Friday.
AROUND THE AREA
• Maconaquah and Peru went back and forth in the first half of their Three Rivers Conference game at Bunker Hill. It was 14-14 after one quarter and the Braves led 22-21 at halftime.
The second half belonged to the Braves as they pulled away for a 43-27 win to extend their winning streak to three games.
Maconaquah (3-2 overall) is 3-1 in the TRC. Peru (2-3) is 1-3.
• Tri-Central trailed Delphi just 7-0 at halftime, but the Oracles broke away in the second half for a 28-0 win in an HHC game at Delphi.
The Oracles scored once in the third quarter to make it 14-0. They scored early in the fourth quarter for a 21-0 lead, then nailed it down with an interception return for a score with around 5:00 remaining.
• Tipton dropped a 24-14 decision to Lafayette Central Catholic in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams at Lafayette.
