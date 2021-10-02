Friday night’s ‘Hammer’ game turned into the Eli Carter show. Tipton's junior running back accounted for 284 yards of offense and all three touchdowns as the Class 2A No. 4-ranked Blue Devils shut out Hamilton Heights 21-0 in Hoosier Conference football.
Not only did Tipton win the Hammer a fifth straight year, the Blue Devils improved to 3-0 in the HC East Division and 7-0 overall. Tipton travels to Western next Friday night to play for the East Division championship and a date in the conference championship game on Friday, Oct. 15.
Carter rushed 22 times for 207 yards and two touchdowns. He surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and now has 1,070 yards on the season. He also caught six passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
“It just so happened, they took away the front-side run and the cutback was there,” the 5-foot-9, 170-pound junior said. “The line did a great job. It was just there, that was it.
“The other receivers — you can’t take credit away from them — they’re running stuff to get me open. That’s what it is. It’s not what I’m doing, it’s what other people are doing to get me open.”
While Carter stole the offensive spotlight, and even had an interception on defense, Tipton’s D was led by inside linebacker Brogan London, who had 17 tackles (seven solos) and four tackles for a loss.
The Blue Devils celebrated senior night as well with the senior-led defense limiting the Huskies to just 145 yards of offense.
“Defense has been great all year, it was great [Friday] night, and it’s going to have to continue to do so," Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said.
— Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
W. LAFAYETTE 42, CASS 0
Class 3A No. 1 West Lafayette showed why it is ranked No. 1 at Owens Memorial Field.
It was two years ago that the Kings beat the Red Devils to win the Hoosier Conference, but with a much younger team this year, the Kings had no such luck on Friday night.
“If they are not the best team in 3A, then 3A is really, really good. They’re very impressive,” Cass coach Clayton Mannering said.
The Red Devils outgained the Kings 297-84 in total yardage and led 42-0 at halftime.
“The best thing that happened is we had another good week of practice,” Mannering said. “I told you at the beginning of the season that we would be a good football team eventually and it’s not showing up on the scoreboard yet, but we’re making progress.
“I think our guys understand that this next part of our season here we’re going to play Hamilton Heights, who we competed with a year ago, and then we crossover against a team like us on the other side of the bracket [in the conference] and then we get to play 2A football teams. I think we have the attitude we can attack the second half of the season here," Mannering said.
CARROLL 28, CLINTON CENTRAL 0
The Cougars led 14-0 at halftime then got two touchdowns in the third quarter to secure victory.
Carroll has three shutouts this season, the most by a Cougar team since the 1998 squad had four.
Carroll improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Hoosier Heartland Conference play. CC fell to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the HHC.
PRAIRIE 62, TAYLOR 13
The Titans fell to 0-3 on the season and 0-3 in Hoosier Heartland Conference play. Clinton Prairie pushed its record to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the HHC.
TIPP. VALLEY 57, MACONAQUAH 6
The host Braves fell to Three Rivers Conference leader Tippecanoe Valley. Class 3A No. 8 TV led 36-0 at halftime to trigger a running clock in the second half.
Maconaquah falls to 2-3 overall and in the TRC while Tippy Valley is now 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the TRC. The Vikings are the only unbeaten squad in league play.
PERU 33, S’WOOD 14
The Bengal Tigers stayed in the hunt in the Three Rivers Conference with a big league victory. Peru (4-2) improved to 4-1 in the league. Tippecanoe Valley leads the TRC with a 4-0 record and Northfield has a 5-1 record in the TRC. Every other team has at least two league losses.
Southwood fell to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the TRC.
