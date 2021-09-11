Tipton’s football team had it clicking on all three phases Friday night — offense, defense and special teams — and rolled to a 42-0 victory over Lewis Cass in a Hoosier Conference East Division matchup at Walton.
The Class 2A No. 5-ranked Blue Devils took a 14-0 lead into halftime, then scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and added their final score in the opening minute of the fourth quarter to win going away.
Tipton’s defense intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles and still has not been scored upon this season but will face its toughest challenge of the season next Friday at Lafayette Central Catholic.
Tipton’s offense, meanwhile, was led by the backfield tandem of Eli Carter and Vince Hoover. Carter rushed for three touchdowns covering 12, 23 and 14 yards, while Hoover scored on runs of 1 and 35 yards and also threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Aden Tolle.
Nick Hughes was a perfect 6 for 6 on PAT kicks, and the Blue Devils blocked a Cass punt.
It did take the Blue Devils (4-0, 1-0 HC East) a while to get it going, giving up a pair of first downs to the Kings on the game-opening drive and scoring only two touchdowns in the first half.
“I don’t think we were mentally ready to play [Friday],” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “We had a poor week of practice but give credit to Cass. They had an excellent game plan and did a lot of good things in the first half.
“To our credit, we responded at halftime.”
Hoover completed 5 of 6 passes for 67 yards and that one TD, while he also rushed eight times for 53 yards and two TDs.
Nate Powell had three receptions for 20 yards, while Tolle had the TD grab.
Tipton’s defense limited Cass to 154 yards of total offense. The Kings (1-2, 0-1 HC East) rushed 36 times for 123 yards, 36 of those yards coming on a run late in the fourth quarter. Cass was just 6 of 14 through the air for 31 yards and was picked off twice.
Brogan London had 15 tackles (six solo) and an interception, while Drew Servies had 13 tackles (six solo). Bryce Kesterson also had 13 tackles (five solos) and a tackle for a loss. Powell had nine tackles (four solo) and an interception, and Kipper Barnett had eight tackles (two solo) and blocked a punt.
— Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
CLINTON PRAIRIE 32, TRI-CENTRAL 8
After a scoreless opening quarter, Clinton Prairie put three TDs on the board in the second period to take a 19-0 lead into the break.
Tri-Central scored first after halftime when QB Felix Perez hit Jake Chapman with a 23-yard TD pass to cut the lead to 19-6. The Trojans posted a safety later in the frame to trim the lead to 11 points at 19-8 but CP scored twice more for the final margin.
TC fell to 2-2 overall with the loss and 0-2 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. CP improved to 2-1 overall, 2-0 in the TRC.
MAC 46, WHITKO 0
Sophomore QB Braxton Birner passed for 350 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Braves to a homecoming victory in its home opener. Birner completed 38 of 41 pass attempts — including 17 of 17 in the first quarter and 26 of 27 in the first half.
Birner set school records for passing yards, completions and touchdowns.
Freshman Klaytin Kile tied a school record with three TD receptions. Brayden Betzner led the Braves with 137 yards and a pair of TDs on eight catches. Kile had six grabs for 71 yards.
Maconaquah is 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the Three Rivers Conference.
PERU 40, N. MIAMI 0
The Bengal Tigers evened their record at 2-2 and improved to 2-1 in the Three Rivers Conference with a shutout victory over a visiting Miami County rival. North Miami fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the TRC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.