After opening the season 0-2, Maconaquah’s football team has evened its record following a 44-7 victory over Three Rivers Conference foe Whitko on Friday night at Bunker Hill.
The Braves (2-2, 2-1 TRC) opened the game with a drive of 70 yards in seven plays with Carter Little scoring from two yards for a 7-0 lead with 9:34 left in the first quarter. After Maconaquah’s defense forced Whitko into a three-and-and out, the Wildcats punted and Little returned it 60 yards for a touchdown and 15-0 lead with 7:54 left in the quarter.
Maconaquah led 15-0 after the first quarter. Whitko cracked the scoreboard in the second quarter, but the Braves answered for a 22-7 halftime lead.
“We got after them a little bit in the first quarter,” Maconaquah coach Austin Colby said. “We got on them right away with being up 15-0 and we had a little letdown. They really packed the box in there for us so we spread it out a little bit. But we still got our run game going, and that is something that we wanted to work on [Friday], so I am really happy with how that turned out.”
The Braves put the game away in the third quarter.
Mac quarterback Nolan Kelly had two touchdown passes with one going to Little for 11 yards and the other going to Jared Blake for eight yards. The Braves also got touchdown runs from Bryce Smyth (six yards) and Richie Leary (30 yards).
Little led Maconaquah with 114 yards rushing on 12 carries. Kelly added 89 yards on 11 carries and Blake had 83 yards on 10 carries as the Braves posted a total of 451 yards of offense. According to Colby that is the most this season.
H. HEIGHTS 36, NW 0
Hamilton Heights quarterback Isaac Wilson completed 11 passes for 208 yards and the Huskie defense recorded five takeaways for a commanding victory in the Hoosier Conference East opener for both teams.
Five Heights completions went for 27 yards or more.
“Our pass defense has not been great all year and we’re trying to get better at it,” NW coach Austen Robison said. “We try different things, we try different people and we’re still at the point where we’re still very young and we’re still trying to find that combination of five guys that’s going to give us our best defensive backfield. I know we’re four games in and we’ve seen three passing teams, and it’s something that doesn’t come overnight.”
Northwestern (0-4, 0-1 HC East) mishandled a handoff and fumbled the ball on its own 9 yard line on the second play of the game. Three plays later, Wilson hit Cameron Knott for an 8-yard touchdown pass with 10:15 left on the clock in the first quarter and the Huskies rumbled from then on. Heights led 33-0 at halftime.
Northwestern ran for 88 yards and passed for 27, but only amassed four first downs. Robison said that Northwestern’s offensive players gets their rules and assignments right in practice, then struggle in games.
“That’s the frustrating part,” he said. “We have a lot of confidence in them coming into the game, then they go and do the complete opposite of anything they’ve ever done at practice.”
Running back Nathan Bilodeau led the Tigers with seven carries for 48 yards. Quarterback Logan Caudill completed 3 of 11 passes with two interceptions.
Receiver Isaac Tuma had five receptions for Heights (1-4, 1-0 HC East) for 97 yards. He also returned an interception 55 yards for a score in the second quarter.
Northwestern hosts Class 2A No. 3 Cass next Friday.
AROUND THE AREA
Carroll hammered South Newton 65-14 in a non-conference game.
Peru lost a 27-26 game to Wabash in Three Rivers Conference play. The Apaches scored the game-winner with 2:06 left to cap a back-and-forth game. It was tied 13-13 at half and 20-20 after the third quarter. Peru hit two field goals to go up 26-20 before Wabash’s late score.
Tri-Central dropped a 47-21 road decision to Clinton Prairie in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game. Clinton Prairie (3-1 overall) moved to 2-0 in the league. The Gophers are one of three remaining unbeatens in league play along with Sheridan (3-0) and Eastern (2-0). Tri-Central dropped to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the league.
