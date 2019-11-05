Kokomo High School needs a new football coach following Richard Benberry’s resignation Monday.
“My family and I have placed a lot of thought into this decision,” Benberry said in a press release from the school. “I do not know what the future holds for me and my family, but I know football will be a part of it in some capacity.”
Benberry led the Wildkats for two seasons. Kokomo went 5-6 in 2018 and 2-8 this year. Previously, Benberry served as coach Brett Colby’s defensive coordinator for three seasons highlighted by the Kats’ 2017 Class 5A state runner-up team.
“Richard always conducted himself with the utmost professionalism,” Kokomo AD Nick Sale said in the release. “I appreciate [his] efforts in making a positive impact on our KHS student-athletes.”
