Taylor’s football team took the field for its season opener Friday night with only 15 players and was down to 14 by game’s end.
Taylor more than compensated for the short roster with a determined effort as the Titans whipped North White 32-12 at Taylor Memorial Field.
“I was really happy with the way the kids played,” coach Josh Ousley said as the players rang the school’s victory bell. “We’ve been talking about this since day one — it’s effort. We have to live on effort right now and we have to play with guts and leave it all out there. I think our kids did a lot of really good things [Friday].”
The Titans took control with a dominant first half. They scored on four of five possessions and their defense had a pair of key takeaways in building a 26-6 halftime lead.
“One of the things we’ve talked about with the kids is really being aggressive in the first half, while we’re fresh. We want to get after people as hard and as fast as we can in the first half and then pace ourselves in the second half,” Ousley said.
The Titans used different playmakers in building the halftime lead. Ryley Gilbert and Jav’Aire Patterson had rushing touchdowns and Ty’mon Davis had a pair of receiving touchdowns. Quarterback Jaylen Harris had 134 passing yards and 43 rushing yards in the half.
“There’s so many kids that I try to get the ball to, it’s almost hard to get them all the ball,” Ousley said.
Taylor closed the opening quarter with a 14-6 lead. On the second play of the second quarter, North White quarterback Elijah Quasebarth had a long run into Taylor territory, but Patterson caused a fumble and Joshua Doty recovered. The Titans followed with a seven-play scoring drive that pushed their lead to 20-6.
Later in the quarter, North White again threatened to tighten the game. The Vikings had first-and-goal from the 1-yard line — and fumbled. The Titans recovered. Three plays later, they delivered the dagger. Harris floated a bubble screen to Davis and Davis took care of the rest, racing 94 yards for a touchdown and a 26-6 lead.
Taylor’s final score came on the opening possession of the second half. Facing a third-and-12 from the Vikings’ 35, Harris broke free when the pocket collapsed and raced to the end zone for a score. From there, the second half turned mostly ragged, but the Titans had the win in the bag.
“I think offensively, we did good things,” Ousley said. “Defensively, we have a lot to clean up. I’m happy we only gave up 12 points, but we gave them their first score. But we’re only to get better.”
Harris completed 8 of 15 passes for 138 yards and gained another 78 yards on six carries. Davis had five catches for 129 yards. Gilbert ran for 81 yards on 17 carries.
Penalties slowed the Titans at times. They had two touchdowns called back in the second half.
The win marked a successful start for Ousley’s second stint with the Titans. He previously coached the Center crew from 2005-10.
“I’m really excited and I’m just happy for my kids. They work hard just like everyone else and it’s nice to have some fruit for your labor,” he said.
