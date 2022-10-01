Western running back Deaglan Pleak scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the Panthers’ 55-20 victory over Northwestern on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Russiaville. Pleak finished with 147 yards and two scores on just seven carries.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
top storyeditor's pick
RUNNING AWAY
FOOTBALL: Big-play Panthers race to victory over Tigers
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — A promising start by Northwestern’s football team at Western came to an abrupt reversal Friday night.
The Tigers forced the Panthers to punt without gaining a first down to start the game. Northwestern took possession at its own 16 yard line, moved 11 yards down field and gained a first down, and then Western defensive back Bret Echelbarger brought all that to a halt.
1 of 46
Western running back Deaglan Pleak scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the Panthers’ 55-20 victory over Northwestern on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Russiaville. Pleak finished with 147 yards and two scores on just seven carries.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak running back the kickoff from Northwestern Western at the beginning of Friday night football Sept. 30, 2022. Northwestern's Gabe Felix-Craig came in for the tackle. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western Mitchell Knepley and Ian Beatty take down Northwestern's Cole Cardwell in Friday nights football on Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western's Deaglan Pleak running in for Western's 4th touchdown aginst Northwestern football Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
More like this...
Football: Western vs Northwestern
1 of 46
Western running back Deaglan Pleak scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the Panthers’ 55-20 victory over Northwestern on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Russiaville. Pleak finished with 147 yards and two scores on just seven carries.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Western's Deaglan Pleak running back the kickoff from Northwestern Western at the beginning of Friday night football Sept. 30, 2022. Northwestern's Gabe Felix-Craig came in for the tackle. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western Mitchell Knepley and Ian Beatty take down Northwestern's Cole Cardwell in Friday nights football on Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western's Deaglan Pleak running in for Western's 4th touchdown aginst Northwestern football Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Western hosting Northwestern football game on Friday Sept. 30, 2022. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Echelbarger intercepted a pass from Northwestern quarterback Cameron Davis and returned the pick 35 yards up the right sideline for a touchdown and the game’s opening score. While Northwestern struck back with a long TD run on the next play from scrimmage, Western still led 7-6 and the Panthers never let the Tigers pull even. Western led wire-to-wire and cruised home for a 55-20 victory.
“Bret Echelbarger made a great play early in the game and took it to the house and sparked us,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “We started off, we punt, and they get the ball to start with and he goes and makes a play and really got us going,”
Once the Panthers got going, they shifted into a gear Northwestern couldn’t keep up with. Western ran for 363 yards in the first half and pushed its lead to 41-6 at halftime to ensure the second half would be played with a running clock. Western had six running plays that went for between 14 and 91 yards in the opening half.
After Echelbarger’s touchdown, Northwestern struck on a reverse that saw Gabe Felix-Craig race 80 yards up the right side for a touchdown. Western answered with a seven-play drive that included a 28-yard run by quarterback Mitchell Knepley and finished with a 14-yard run by Deaglan Pleak for a 13-7 lead after a quarter.
In the second quarter, a five-play Western drive was capped by a 48-yard run by freshman Matthew McKitrick. The Panthers then scored on a pair of one-play drives, first with a 38-yard run by Pleak, then on a 91-yard run by Pleak. On their last possession of the half, Western drove 88 yards, aided by long runs by runs by Knepley and Kyler Norman before Norman punched in an 11-yard score.
“Our offensive line did a really good job of getting to the second-level players and getting sealed off, and our backs did a really good job of making one cut and going,” Stewart said. “We had some speed and we were able to get into the open field.”
Western punched in two more scores in the second half with McKitrick scoring on a five-yard run and a 59-yarder. Pleak finished with 147 yards on seven carries. Knepley had 135 on 13 carries, McKitrick 134 on seven carries and Norman 94 on nine carries.
With the victory, Western improved to 4-3 overall and 3-0 in the Hoosier Conference East Division with one opponent left in the division — Tipton next week. Western has won four straight games after starting the season with three losses against a gauntlet of ranked squads.
“Our kids did a really good job at the beginning of the season that they understood we were playing really good teams,” Stewart said. “They knew that we hadn’t played our best football yet. They also knew that we had to continue to get better because we want to be playing our best football in the tournament.”
Cole Cardwell scored a TD in the second half for Northwestern and finished with 129 yards on 26 totes. Connor Austin added a score on a 50-yard shovel pass for the Tigers (1-6, 0-4 HC East)
“I thought we had a good game plan and we stifled them a little bit,” NW coach Robert Patchett said, pointing to strong leadership from the senior class. “Probably at this point in our maturation, we’re not big enough, physical enough yet to get there.
“But I thought our kids battled. I just told them I thought you played really, really hard. That doesn’t mean we played the perfect game, but I thought your effort was really, really good. If we can get the effort piece and then everybody doing their job exactly as they’re supposed to, we’re going to end up being a good football team, and Northwestern is going to be a good football team here soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.