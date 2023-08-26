Taylor’s football team needed just one big play to set the tone against visiting Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian Friday night.
The Titans needed just three more of those big plays to take control of the game.
Taylor built a 26-0 halftime lead in its home opener and those big plays were enough to overcome lots of sloppy play as the Titans went on to win 33-0 for their first win of the season as well as posting their first shutout since 2008.
“Nice to ring the bell,” said Taylor coach Josh Ousley, who was in his first stint as Titans coach when the program shut out Peru 40-0 at home on September 12, 2008. “But, I mean, we couldn’t get out of our own way. Really inconsistent.”
“But you’ve got to look at what we have in our skill positions on offense,” Ousley continued. “We have a sophomore at quarterback. We have a senior running back who’s never started at running back. We have another kid who’s a junior at quarterback who comes to us from Iowa but in Iowa ninth grade football plays middle school so he’s really a sophomore. So our skill kids are talented but we’re learning on the fly.”
Those players Ousley spoke of – sophomore QB Javionne Harris, senior running back Christoper Moore, and junior QB Jaylen Wooten – all had big nights for the Titans. That made up for six fumbles and eight penalties for 75 yards, two of those penalties negating long TD runs.
Wooten finished with 129 yards – 70 on the ground and 59 receiving – while also completing 4 of 6 passes for 33 yards. He finished with three scores. Moore finished with 63 yards (43 rushing) and a score, and Harris completed 2 of 3 passes for 52 yards and a pair of TD passes while running a pick in for a score as well.
After Blackhawk (0-2) opened the game with a three-and-out, Taylor needed just one play to get on the scoreboard as Wooten took the Titans’ first play from scrimmage 81 yards to paydirt and a 6-0 lead at 9:42.
Two plays into the Braves’ next drive, Harris swiped a pass at the 22 and took it in for a pick six. Moore’s run after made it 14-0.
Taylor wasn’t done yet in the first quarter. After the teams traded punts, Blackhawk fumbled on its 16 and Moore needed just one play to run from 16 yards out for a score that put Taylor up 20-0 with 4:43 to play in the quarter.
Harris’ first TD toss to Wooten, a 33-yard toss with 8:08 to play in the half, led to the Titans’ 26-0 halftime lead. Harris connected with Wooten again, this time on a 26-yard pass, to make it 33-0 with 4:45 to play in the third quarter.
“We have big-play ability,” Ousley said. “What we have to do is turn those negative plays into our three-, four-, five-yard plays to move our offense down the field a little better. We just can’t get out of our way sometimes. It’s frustrating but the other side of it is I would rather be talking about this after a win rather than a loss.
“Some of what we talked about at halftime was finishing. And we came out, had a big play and then had to give the ball back. I wanted to get to that 35 [points] so we could get out of here.”
Defensively, the Titans held Blackhawk to 22 total yards (14 rushing and eight receiving). Taylor roughed up the quarterback tandem of Chip Bennett (minus-14 yards rushing) and Roman Mayer (minus-8 yards rushing) with several tackles for loss.
“We did a lot of really good things on defense,” Ousley said. “I was really proud of the way we played defensively. We played about as good as we could play. And it’s been a long time since there’s been a shutout for Taylor around here.
“We’re getting better. And that’s all we can do is get better.”
