Tipton’s football team is looking to advance to the Hoosier Conference championship game for the fourth time in five years. Western is shooting for its first championship appearance.
That’s the storyline for tonight when the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Blue Devils (5-1 overall, 3-0 HC East) host the Panthers (6-1, 2-1).
If Tipton wins, it wins the East Division outright and advances to play the West Division winner in the conference championship next Friday. If Western wins, it would represent the East in the championship if it’s just a two-way tie — but Hamilton Heights (2-1) also is in the picture. If Western beats Tipton and if Heights beats Cass, there would be a three-way tie at which point tiebreakers come into play.
“We just have to go out and take care of business,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “Tipton is a great program and it seems like year in and year out, they’re always in position to win the division. Coach Tolle does a great job and his kids play hard. They have a good team.”
Tipton shared the division title in 2016 and won it outright in ‘17 and ‘18. Western was runner-up in ‘17 and ‘18.
“It is fun to be in the games late in the season that truly matter and obviously this one matters,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said. “That would put us in pretty select company to win four out of the last five division titles. The stakes are very high.
“Our opponent is very good. We know we’ll have our hands full. Hopefully it will be a great ballgame.”
The teams look evenly matched. Western has an offensive average of 37.1 points per game and a defensive average of 13.3 ppg. Tipton scores 40.1 and allows 13.5.
The Panthers’ offensive weapons include running back Jerry Padgett and quarterback Braeden Bryant. Padgett averages 196 yards per game and has 17 touchdown runs. Bryant backs him with 134 passing yards per game. He has 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions.
They operate behind a veteran line.
“Obviously, they have a ton of size. They’re big and strong,” Tolle said. “They have an excellent running back — probably as good as we’ve faced all year. We’re aware of how good they are. We’ll have to play to our strengths and match their physicality. It was one of the things we did not do last year. They kind of manhandled us last year.”
Western beat Tipton 46-12 last year.
“We have to play with a different intensity than we did last year if we have intentions of being successful,” Tolle said.
The Blue Devils’ explosive offense has a nice run-pass balance. Quarterback Sam Edwards passes for 150 yards per game and has 11 touchdowns against two interceptions. Eli Carter leads the ground game with 100 yards per game. Drew Pearce and Nate Powell form a strong receiving tandem.
“They do a really good job with their quarterback, and he’s a dual-threat guy,” Stewart said. “Their running back is shifty and quick and does a good job finding running lanes and then you have guys like Pearce and Powell out wide who can play make plays. [Jayce Edwards] is another good receiver. You can’t focus on one guy, they have several guys who can make you pay.”
Overall, the Blue Devils own a 10-5 edge in the teams’ all-time series. The Panthers’ win last year snapped the Blue Devils’ nine-game winning streak in the series.
HEIGHTS AT CASS
Hamilton Heights visits Cass for both teams’ HC East finale.
The Huskies are 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the HC East while the Kings are 2-5 and 1-2.
Cass has won the last three meetings between the teams.
EASTERN AT SHERIDAN
Class 2A No. 9-ranked Eastern can clinch at least a share of its second straight Hoosier Heartland Conference championship with a win tonight.
The Comets (7-0 overall) are 5-0 in the HHC with two games remaining. Delphi is in second place at 3-1 and Sheridan is in third at 2-1. (Five of the eight teams in the conference will play less than a full conference schedule.)
Last year, Eastern beat Sheridan 31-6 en route to the HHC title. It was the Comets’ first victory over the Blackhawks since joining the conference.
Eastern is riding a 17-game regular season winning streak and a 13-game HHC winning streak.
TC AT TAYLOR
Tri-Central will look to bounce back from last week’s loss to Class 2A No. 9 Eastern when it visits Taylor tonight for an HHC game.
The Trojans are 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference. They already have exceeded their win totals from last year when they finished 4-6 and 2-5.
The Titans (1-6 overall, 0-5 HHC) have lost 17 straight conference games.
NW AT RENSSELAER
Northwestern (0-7) makes the long trek to Rensselaer (4-3) for a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
The Bombers’ losses have come against teams with a combined 17-4 record — Class 4A teams Kankakee Valley and Western and Class 3A No. 4 West Lafayette (24-21 in two overtimes).
The Tigers are mired in an 18-game losing streak.
IN THE TRC
Three Rivers Conference teams Maconaquah and Peru are both at home tonight.
Maconaquah (2-3 overall, 2-3 TRC) hosts Wabash (4-3, 3-2). Coming off a 20-17 loss to Tippecanoe Valley last week, Mac will look to continue its 2020 trend of following a loss with a win.
Peru (5-2, 4-2) hosts North Miami (1-6, 0-6).
KOKOMO, CARROLL IDLE
Kokomo and Carroll are idle tonight after having to cancel games because of COVID restrictions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.