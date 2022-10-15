FLORA — The Hoosier Heartland Conference championship was a ground-and-pound affair on Friday night when Class A No. 5-ranked Carroll played host to Class A No. 10 Sheridan.
For the Cougars, they had just enough muscle to inch themselves toward championship success as they moved the ball down to the four-yard line in the waning seconds of the game, but a missed field goal found Carroll coming up short as Sheridan prevailed 19-18.
Sheridan (8-1 overall) took the HHC title with a 7-0 record. Carroll (8-1) had to settle for second at 6-1.
Coming into the matchup, Carroll coach Blake Betzner knew it was going to be a battle for the conference title.
“We knew what it was going to be,” Betzner said. “They’re good, they can be a semistate team, I think. … We can hit [Sheridan running back Peyton] Cross 21 times and he’s still gonna move. We had our chances. We fumbled probably five or six times and we didn’t lose the ball but we gotta clean some stuff up.”
The opening quarter started rocky as the Cougars fumbled on the second offensive play of the game before their defense held firm on the ensuing drive, stopping the Blackhawks short of the goal line on fourth-and-six.
Both teams played the first eight minutes with the same attention to detail on the defensive end of the ball, going scoreless throughout the first quarter before Keegan Ellis drew first blood for the Cougars in the second quarter with an eight-yard carry and score.
Sheridan matched quickly thereafter when Caleb Alexander broke loose for a 34-yard rushing TD to give the Blackhawks a 7-6 advantage.
Ellis didn’t let the Cougars stay down for long, however, as he complemented a 41-yard run with a one-yard TD punch for a 12-7 lead going into halftime.
A connection between Luke Tanner and Hunter Simpson for 69 yards put Carroll up in the second half but Sheridan’s Cross wouldn’t be denied in the red zone, rushing in for the five-yard score and final blow to the Cougars’ hopes.
Despite the loss, Betzner’s confidence in his team is at an all-time high as the Cougars shift their focus to first-round sectional opponent North White (5-2).
“We believe in our kids. That’s the cool part. We think we’re in every game even when we went for it on fourth down. I knew our defense was gonna stop ‘em and we were gonna get a shot. … Just believe in ‘em and know that if we get better in the next few weeks, we’re gonna be a hard out in this tournament,” he said.
Betzner believes Friday’s loss could serve as a blessing in disguise.
“I wouldn’t want to play us,” Betzner said. “You never want a loss, but it’s going to refocus us on Monday because they haven’t felt this yet. They haven’t felt this loss. They don’t know what it’s like to wake up on Saturday and not be victorious since last year. This is a good realization that if you don’t play well one game, it’s over.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.