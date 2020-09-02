Tipton’s football team will visit Heritage Christian on Friday in a change to the Blue Devils’ schedule.
Tipton was scheduled to play Twin Lakes, but Twin Lakes has gone to e-learning and suspended athletics for two weeks to deal with COVID concerns.
The new Week 3 matchup should be a good one. In this week’s Class 2A rankings from the Associated Press, Heritage Christian (1-0) is No. 6 and Tipton (1-0) is tied for 10th.
Eastern and Western also received votes in this week’s rankings. Eastern is just outside the Class 2A Top 10 at No. 12 and Western is tied for No. 16 in Class 4A.
The No. 1-ranked teams this week are Center Grove (6A), Cathedral (5A), Mooresville (4A), Bishop Chatard (3A), Pioneer (2A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (1A).
The following is Friday’s area schedule. Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
• Marion at Kokomo
• Northwestern at Lafayette CC
• Delphi at Eastern
• Carroll at Taylor
• Tipton at Heritage Christian
• Tri-Central at Sheridan
• Cass at Benton Central
• Northfield at Maconaquah
• Peru at Tippecanoe Valley
• 8 p.m. — Western at Rensselaer
