Dropped passes, penalties and a poor third-down conversion rate plagued the Tipton Blue Devils in the first half of Friday night’s Hoosier Conference East Division clash against arch-rival Hamilton Heights.
Better execution in the second half, a spectacular catch and run by Drew Pearce, and the clutch 25-yard field goal by senior Cole Jackson as time expired capped a second-half rally by the Class 2A eighth-ranked Blue Devils that spoiled the Huskies’ homecoming, 24-21.
“Anytime you can win that ball game — it’s a great rivalry — it’s a great win, but when you win in that fashion with a senior kid hitting a walk-off field goal, it’s awesome, especially for him,” Tipton coach Aaron Tolle said.
Tipton (5-1, 3-0 HC) controls its own destiny as the Blue Devils host Western (6-1, 2-1 HC) next Friday night. A Tipton win advances the Blue Devils to the conference championship game on Friday, Oct. 16.
Pearce had three TD receptions on the night. Overall, he had seven receptions for 135 yards.
“Great athletes live for moments like that and when they get the chance, they make the plays,” Tolle said. “He had a phenomenal game.”
Tipton penalties helped to set up Heights’ first two touchdowns. A defensive holding penalty on third down gave the Huskies a first down and they took advantage as Guy Griffey hit Gavin Bramel in stride on a 45-yard touchdown pass. Tristan’s Ehman’s PAT had HH up 7-0 at the 10:19 mark of the first quarter.
After the Devils were unable to take advantage of interceptions by Jayce Edwards and Eli Carter, the Huskies capitalized on a pair of 15-yard penalties by Tipton. Those penalties gave HH a first-and-goal at the five. It took Nate Hulen three carries to reach the end zone. Ehman’s PAT extended Heights’ lead to 14-0.
Tipton got on the scoreboard with 1:27 remaining before halftime. Sam Edwards found Pearce just inside the end zone on a third-and-goal from the 7. Jackson kicked the PAT.
The Blue Devils tied the game at 14-14 at the 5:49 mark of the third quarter when Sam Edwards again found Pearce in the end zone, this time on a fourth-and-goal from the 5. Jackson hit the PAT.
The Huskies countered with a seven-play, 66-yard drive capped by Hulen’s 5-yard run. Ehman’s PAT gave the hosts a 21-14 lead with 2:25 remaining in the third quarter. But Tipton rallied again. Faced with a third-and-15, Sam Edwards dropped back to pass and got the ball off with a hand in his face. Pearce caught the 31-yard throw in double coverage, slipped a tackle and evaded another as he sprinted 45 yards to the end zone. Jackson’s PAT evened the score a 21-all with 7:09 remaining.
Tipton later got the ball back at the Heights’ 45 with 5:38 remaining and was able to work the clock, while moving the ball inside the Husky 10. The Devils called a timeout with :02 remaining. Following a Heights’ timeout, Jackson’s kick split the uprights and Tipton retained possession of “The Hammer” traveling trophy.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
CL. PRAIRIE 60, TAYLOR 6
Clinton Prairie bolted to a 26-0 lead in the first quarter and kept control the rest of the way in beating Taylor for its first win of the season.
The Gophers improved to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. The Titans dropped to 1-6 and 0-5.
Taylor hosts Tri-Central next Friday.
W. LAFAYETTE 51, CASS 20
Class 3A No. 4-ranked West Lafayette built a 51-0 halftime lead in the non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference teams.
Cass (2-5) returns to division play next week when it hosts Hamilton Heights.
SOUTHWOOD 36, PERU 17
Class A No. 3-ranked Southwood broke away from a slim 12-10 halftime lead to beat visiting Peru 36-17 in a key Three Rivers Conference game. Peru was looking to move into a share of the league lead.
Southwood (7-0 overall) leads the TRC at 5-0. Peru dropped to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in league play.
TIPP. VALLEY 20, MAC 17
Tippecanoe Valley edged visiting Maconaquah to remain in the TRC hunt. Valley is 5-1 in the league, a half-game back of front-runner Southwood.
Maconaquah dropped to 2-3, both overall and in the conference.
CANCELED GAMES
Kokomo had to cancel Friday’s game at Logansport because of COVID-19 concerns. Kokomo also canceled next Friday’s home game against Harrison.
Likewise, Carroll canceled its game Friday against Clinton Central.
