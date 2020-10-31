Tipton’s football team needed a big play after Eastbrook had rallied to take a 39-36 lead midway through the fourth quarter Friday night.
Nate Powell provided it.
After No. 2-ranked Eastbrook had taken its first lead of the game, Powell returned the kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown to put No. 11 Tipton back in the lead. The Blue Devils went on to upset the Panthers 56-39 in a Class 2A Sectional 36 semifinal game.
It was Powell’s second big play on special teams. In the opening quarter, with Tipton leading 14-6, Eastbrook fumbled a punt return and Powell recovered it. The Blue Devils followed with a scoring drive for a 22-6 lead.
The Blue Devils went on to lead 29-12 at halftime and 36-18 in the third quarter before the Panthers scored three straight times for a 39-36 lead with 6:20 remaining in the game.
After Powell’s kickoff return, the Blue Devils’ defense stopped the Panthers on fourth down with 4:24 remaining. Tipton followed with a scoring drive to seal the win and avenge a loss to the Panthers in last year’s sectional. Eli Carter scored on a 3-yard run with :43 left and Cole Jackson’s PAT made it 50-39.
For good measure, Powell had one more big play. He picked off a pass and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown at :29.
Carter finished with three TD runs. Sam Edwards had TD passes to Drew Pearce and Brendon Gutierrez. In addition, Pearce had a TD pass to Jayce Edwards.
Tipton (8-2) advances to face Lapel (9-2) in the sectional championship next Friday at Tipton. The Blue Devils are shooting for their first sectional title since 2013.
Eastbrook (9-2) saw its run of four straight sectional titles come to an end. The Panthers had finished as state runners-up three times during that stretch.
LAPEL 27, EASTERN 14
Lapel roared back from a 14-0 deficit to upset No. 6-ranked Eastern 27-14 in a Class 2A Sectional 36 semifinal game at Lapel.
The Comets (10-1) looked in total control when they scored on their first two possessions for the 14-0 lead. Following Lapel’s third punt in as many possessions, Eastern was driving the ball when momentum changed hands.
Eastern fumbled just past midfield, Lapel recovered and the Bulldogs went on a quick scoring drive. The Bulldogs’ touchdown cut Eastern’s lead to 14-7 at 8:15 of the second quarter.
The Comets seemed to regain control with a nice drive, but it stalled and the Comets missed a 31-yard field goal. Again, Lapel capitalized, going on a scoring drive. Quarterback Brennan Stow’s second TD pass made it 14-13 with 1:19 left in the half.
Lapel’s defense then came through with a huge play. The Bulldogs came up with a sack and fumble recovery at the Eastern 34 with :21 left in the half. Stow quickly capitalized with a pair of completions, including his third TD pass of the quarter with just :02 showing, to put his team in the lead.
The Comets never fully found an offensive rhythm the rest of the way. They lost another fumble in the third quarter. Lapel went up 27-14 and held strong from there for the upset win.
Lapel (9-2) advances to face Tipton (8-2) in the sectional final next Friday at Tipton.
Eastern finished with back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons and back-to-back Hoosier Heartland Conference titles.
NORWELL 49, MAC 7
No. 7-ranked Norwell overpowered visiting Maconaquah 49-7 in a Class 3A Sectional 27 semifinal game.
The Knights (10-1) scored on a 90-yard TD run on their third play from scrimmage. They then scored on their next five offensive possessions and added a sixth score with 61-yard interception return late in the third quarter for a 49-0 lead.
Maconaquah (5-4) scored with :18 remaining when running back Carter Little fired a pass to Jared Blake for a 55-yard touchdown.
Little rushed for 67 yards on 19 carries. He also completed all four of his pass attempts for 120 yards and the score.
Little became the first player in school history to have three 1,000-yard rushing seasons and finished with a school-record 386 points.
Nolan Kelly, a four-year starter at quarterback, became the fifth player in Mac history to surpass 2,000 yards passing in a career. Blake, who sat out most of his freshman year after an opening-game injury, moved past Phillip Garnett into fourth place on the career-scoring list with 182 points with his long TD grab. He finished fifth in career rushing with 2,091 yards.
The Braves became only the third team in school history to record three consecutive winning seasons. The combined record of 21-10 over that stretch is the best three-year record in Mac’s 58 years on the gridiron.
Chuck Finster, MacBraves.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.