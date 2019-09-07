RUSSIAVILLE — A week after knocking Western Boone off the top of the Class 2A poll, Western’s football squad wasn’t able to deal the same blow to Class 2A No. 5 Rensselaer as the Bombers used their ball-control offense effectively in a 28-14 victory at Western.
The Bombers went up 14-0 early in the second quarter and Western fought back to tie the game at 14-all with touchdowns on either side of halftime, but Rensselaer re-took the lead with a TD run near the end of the third quarter, went up two scores with a TD in the fourth, then sealed the game with a gutsy fourth-down run deep in its own territory with 3:49 left in the game.
The Bombers came up big with two critical plays on fourth down deep in the fourth quarter — one on defense, and one on offense.
With Rensselaer up 28-14 midway through the fourth quarter, Western drove to the Rensselaer 5-yard-line with 5:47 left in the game. The Panthers weren’t able to connect on two straight passes, then moved back five yards on a penalty. After a one-yard pass play to Jerry Padgett on third down, Western looked to pass again on fourth down. Quarterback Jett Engle was overrun by Rensselaer defenders, sacked at the 16 on fourth down and the Panthers turned the ball over on downs.
Now with the ball, Rensselaer ran three running plays and drew a five-yard Western penalty to set up a fourth-and-1 from the Bombers’ own 25. Instead of electing to punt with a two-score lead, Rensselaer went for it on fourth down and got the yards it needed on a three-yard run up the middle by quarterback Elijah Hickman with 3:49 left. The Bombers got another first down two plays later and were able to run out the clock.
That ended a game that was nearly even statistically, but the Bombers were more effective with their style of play. Running back Noah Bierma ran 28 times for 102 yards, QB Hickman ran nine times for 56 yards, and running back Addison Wilmington ran 13 times for 5 yards. Each ran for a TD and Hickman also threw a 19-yard TD pass to Bierma for the Bombers’ first score of the night.
Rensselaer only completed 2 of 7 passes, but both were long gains from Hickman to Bierma.
Western got good production from its running backs as Padgett ran 18 times for 158 yards — including a 65-yard TD run in the second quarter to answer Rensselaer’s second score — and Nathaniel Liddell ran 13 times for 91 yards and a third-quarter TD, but the passing game didn’t bear much fruit. Western connected on 4 of 15 passes for 33 yards and just one first down.
After trailing 14-7 at halftime, Western tied the game at 14-14 on its first possession of the third quarter when Liddell ran for a seven-yard score after a double handoff to cap a six-play, 58-yard drive with 7:32 left on the clock. But Rensselaer took the lead for good two possessions later wen Hickman ran a counter play in for a five-yard score with 1:10 left in the quarter.
The Bombers moved to 3-0 on the season with the win in a non-division matchup of Hoosier Conference rivals. Western is 2-1.
