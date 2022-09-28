Maconaquah’s football team will visit Tippecanoe Valley on Friday for a battle atop the Three Rivers Conference standings.
Mac and Valley share the league lead with 5-0 records. Valley is the defending league champion and has won 12 league games in a row.
Also Friday, Kokomo, Western and Carroll will look to remain undefeated in their respective conferences.
Kokomo, which shares the North Central Conference lead with Harrison, visits Anderson on Friday. Western, which owns the lead in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division, hosts rival Northwestern.
Carroll and Sheridan are the last unbeatens in Hoosier Heartland Conference play. Sheridan is 5-0 and Carroll is 4-0, but Carroll can draw even by beating Clinton Central on Friday. Sheridan is out of conference this week
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Kokomo at Anderson
• Northwestern at Western
• Cass at West Lafayette
• Tipton at Hamilton Heights
• Carroll at Clinton Central
• Taylor at Clinton Prairie
• Tri-Central at Eastern
• Maconaquah at Tipp. Valley
• Peru at Southwood
