Kokomo’s football team cracked the top 10 in Class 5A this week and took an undefeated record into Friday night’s North Central Conference game with Lafayette Jeff at Walter Cross Field.
But with the No. 8-ranked Kats missing their top scorer, committing crucial penalties at key times and seeming gassed by the Bronchos’ no-huddle offense several times, it was Jeff that looked like the stronger squad for much of the night.
The Bronchos topped Kokomo, 35-14, taking a 20-0 lead at the half thanks to a trick play that was enough to keep the Kats playing catch up the rest of the way.
Kokomo (4-1, 2-1 NCC) pinned Jeff (2-3, 2-1) at its own 4-yard line with :36 to play in the first half with a 59-yard punt. The Bronchos appeared ready to take a knee to run out the clock but faked the knee and ran 23 yards to the 27. Then, facing second and 10, QB Brady Preston found Brandon Jackson for a 55-yard gain that set the Bronchos up on the Kat 18. Preston then hit Abram Ritchie for an 18-yard TD with :03 showing that left the Kats looking at the 20-0 halftime deficit.
The Kats responded to that play with a strong start to the second half. After forcing Jeff to punt on its opening drive, Kokomo put together its best drive of the night, marching 74 yards in 11 plays with QB Evan Barker muscling through several Jeff defenders for a 27-yard score that got the Kats within 20-7.
Kokomo forced Jeff into another punt on a quick three-and-out and the Kats were in business again, marching to the Broncho 17 in 11 plays. Facing fourth and two at the 17, Kokomo was called for a false start and moved back five yards. The Kats turned the ball over on downs the next play and Jeff scored its next trip down the field, going up 27-7 with 8:42 showing.
“At halftime we really got after our guys and said this is really the first time we’ve faced adversity all year,” Kokomo coach Austin Colby said. “I thought we came out and played great defense to start the second half and then drove it down the field and scored. Then we stop them and get the ball back again and we’re down in the red zone and just had a rough call. Can’t shoot ourselves in the foot like that.”
That was a theme for the Kats, who were already without top playmaker Plez Lawrence, who was ejected late in last week’s game at McCutcheon and was out for Friday’s game.
Kokomo punted on five of its six first-half drives and turned the ball over on its other possession. A penalty stalled a strong drive on the Kats’ third possession, pushing Kokomo out of Jeff territory. Another miscue late in the first half killed the Kats’ momentum on what would have been a first down and instead led to a Kats’ punt two plays later that led to the Bronchos trick-play drive.
After Reis Beard picked off Preston on the Bronchos’ opening drive, Preston hit Steven Stephany with a 60-yard touchdown strike on Jeff’s next possession, capping a short four-play drive with 5:39 to play in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
The Bronchos added to the lead with a hurry-up drive late in the first half, marching 62 yards on a series of three lightning-quick passes followed by three running plays, with Brandon Norton setting up his 2-yard TD run with a 22-yard gain the play before and putting Jeff up 13-0.
Keegan Name added an eight-yard TD run for the Kats late in the game, which Jeff answered with a Glenn Patterson eight-yard run with just 1:19 remaining.
Barker had a big game for the Kats, finishing with 138 yards on 25 carries. Name picked up 70 yards on 19 totes.
“We knew [Evan] was going to have to take a little bit more of the touches and he definitely knew that and I thought he responded well to that,” Colby said. “We knew without Plez it was going to be tough but somebody was going to have to step up and he stepped up. I’m glad he had kind of this breakout game in a big game. He played a great game.”
