Western’s Romey Collins looks to slip past Lewis Cass’ Ethan Stine following a catch in the Panthers’ 23-0 victory Friday night at Russiaville. Collins had four catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
FOOTBALL: Bryant's passing helps Western handle Cass
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
RUSSIAVILLE — Western’s football team rode Braeden Bryant’s hot passing and a strong defensive effort to a 23-0 victory over visiting Lewis Cass in a Hoosier Conference East Division game Friday night.
Western running back Jerry Padgett came into the game averaging 191 rushing yards per game, but the Kings held him to a season-low 68 yards. Bryant stepped up to keep the Panthers’ offense moving with 13-of-17 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns.
“Some nights, the run game is just not there and you have to be able to throw it and [Friday] we could. Braeden had a good game,” Western coach Alex Stewart said. “Cass had a good game plan and their kids played hard. I think they won the battle in the trenches a little bit. I don’t think we took care of business in the trenches like we normally do.”
Western’s Romey Collins looks to slip past Lewis Cass’ Ethan Stine following a catch in the Panthers’ 23-0 victory Friday night at Russiaville. Collins had four catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Western defensive lineman Dan Marley takes down Cass QB Tyson Johnson during Friday’s game.
Western’s Romey Collins looks to slip past Lewis Cass’ Ethan Stine following a catch in the Panthers’ 23-0 victory Friday night at Russiaville. Collins had four catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.
Western defensive lineman Dan Marley takes down Cass QB Tyson Johnson during Friday’s game.
With leading receiver Nathaniel Liddell sidelined with an ankle injury for the second straight week, Braeden Bryant spread his passes around to five different receivers. Romey Collins led the way with four receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown, Garret Lupoi had four catches for 46 yards and a TD and Dylan Bryant had two catches for 41 yards.
“We need to distribute the load a little bit more. That’s something we needed to focus on [Friday] and moving forward,” Stewart said. “We had some guys step up and make big plays. ... Obviously we’d like to get the run game going more, but when we get that all clicking, I think we’re going to be really tough to stop.”
Western’s defense also came up big. The Panthers held the Kings to 169 yards.
“Our defense played their tail off,” Stewart said, pointing to a red-zone stop in the third quarter as one of the highlights. “Alex Watkins and Hayden Shepherd played great games and Coby Tuggle came up big down the stretch. I’m proud of those guys and the way they battled.”
The Panthers (5-1, 1-1 HC East) jumped to a quick 9-0 advantage, took a 16-0 lead into halftime and tacked on their final score early in the second half as they celebrated homecoming with a win.
Western opened the game with a quick six-play scoring drive. Braeden Bryant completed four passes to four different receivers for a total of 61 yards and Padgett capped the drive with a 5-yard TD run.
Western’s defense followed with a three-and-out deep in Cass’ territory. The Kings’ punt attempt went awry and the Panthers came away with a safety for a 9-0 lead at 7:58 of the opening quarter.
After Cass (2-4, 1-2) had another three-and-out, Western saw a developing drive end in a fumble. But Cass followed with another three-and-out to close the quarter.
“The story for us was we took a quarter to get off the bus,” Cass coach Clayton Mannering said. “We’re a young team, but we’re not as young as we were Week 1. I never doubt our effort, I think our kids play hard, but I challenged them at the end, ‘Hey, this is a game we could have been in.’”
After Western and Cass each had a drive end on downs, the Panthers scored shortly before halftime. The Panthers looked in bad shape with a third-and-15 from their own 38, but the Kings committed pass interference, giving the Panthers a first down. Western followed with three nice gains — Braeden Bryant to Lupoi for 12 yards and Padgett with an 18-yard run before Lupoi took a screen pass 17 yards for the score.
The Panthers put the game away early in the third quarter. After Cass opened the half with another three-and-out, Western struck with a home run. Facing third-and-13, Braeden Bryant found Collins behind Cass’ secondary for a 74-yard score and 23-0 lead.
Cass kept fighting the rest of the way, with Tyson Johnson’s running providing an offensive spark, but Western’s defense held strong for the shutout.
“There were bright spots. We played well against the run at times, we moved the ball well at times, but we’re still looking for that consistency,” Mannering said.
