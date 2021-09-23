KT sports logo with football

Kokomo’s football team will not play Friday. Kokomo was scheduled to host Anderson, but the Indians canceled earlier in the week because of COVID issues and the Wildkats could not find a replacement opponent.

Likewise, Peru also is idle Friday. Peru was unable to find a replacement for Rochester after the Zebras canceled last week.

The following is Friday's Week 6 area schedule.

• Western at Cass

• Northwestern at Tipton

• Eastern at Clinton Central

• Sheridan at Taylor

• Tri-Central at Carroll

• Maconaquah at N. Miami

