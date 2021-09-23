Kokomo’s football team will not play Friday. Kokomo was scheduled to host Anderson, but the Indians canceled earlier in the week because of COVID issues and the Wildkats could not find a replacement opponent.
Likewise, Peru also is idle Friday. Peru was unable to find a replacement for Rochester after the Zebras canceled last week.
The following is Friday's Week 6 area schedule.
• Western at Cass
• Northwestern at Tipton
• Eastern at Clinton Central
• Sheridan at Taylor
• Tri-Central at Carroll
• Maconaquah at N. Miami
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.