FLORA — Carroll’s football team ended an 18-year drought Friday when the Cougars beat Clinton Prairie 16-6 to win their first sectional championship since 2003.
First-year Carroll coach Blake Betzner said the players deserve all the credit.
“They wanted this, they were ready for this,” Betzner said. “I’ve never made a tackle, never made a block and we just put them in positions where they got things done. They came to work every day. … They were ready, they were zeroed in and man, we’re just so excited for the opportunity to move forward and see what’s next.”
Clay Metzger, Carroll’s leading rusher, spoke of the significance of the the sectional championship, noting the trickle-down effect it has on the program’s youth.
“It just means a lot. I remember being their age and looking up to the guys that were playing ahead of me. I remember the example they set because that group that was playing ahead of us when I was in junior high, they were good. I want them to do what we have done for this program, I want them to keep carrying that on,” he said.
The Cougars’ last sectional championship appearance came in 2014 when Carroll was shut out by Pioneer 44-0.
Friday’s championship battle started slow for both teams as Clinton Prairie was stopped on downs on the opening possession of the game while three-and-outs plagued the Cougars for most of the quarter.
Carroll drew first blood in the waning minutes of the first when Tanner Turnpaugh converted on a 23-yard field goal.
The Gophers came into Friday night riding momentum from wins in the first two rounds of sectional play along with a 14-12 victory against Carroll in Week 8, but Clinton Prairie coach Raymond Jones believed it was the early first-half miscues that slowed their momentum.
“Our kids showed up. Early we dropped some balls that I think would have helped to sustain drives. We had some mix-ups in the run game early in the first half and we fell down. We had a couple missed tackles that sprung them on a couple big plays,” Jones said.
Drew Blacker, the focal point of the Gophers’ offense, came into the game passing for nearly 130 yards per game but was bottled up to 73 in Friday’s game.
Stingy defense continued to be the staple of the game until Metzger broke loose for a 69-yard rush to the house midway through the second quarter, putting Carroll up 10-0 going into the half.
A rushing TD in the red zone by Blacker put the Gophers on the board for the first time of the night but was matched soon after when Metzger picked up where he left off in the first half and rushed for a 29-yard score.
In the fourth, Prairie looked to make a comeback but was stymied on back-to-back possessions by Cason Lambert and the Cougars’ defense.
First, Lambert broke up a pass. Next, he had an interception on Prairie’s 30-yard line with less than four minutes remaining, ultimately icing the win.
The win for Betzner was a significant one as he now sits amongst coaches that brought a championship to Carroll. The last came when the Cougars were coached by John Hendryx, Betzner’s father-in-law.
“Just coming back here and doing it,” Betzner said. “To see those pictures and just knowing the opportunity to do that is something special. Him around here [Friday], being able to see this, it means a lot. It’s a memory I’ll have forever.”
Carroll hosts North Judson in the regional round next Friday.
