Carroll’s football team overpowered rival Delphi 39-0 Friday at Flora for its third straight Bacon Bowl win.
The Class A No. 3-ranked Cougars took a 19-0 lead into halftime and maintained control the rest of the way. They finished with their third shutout win in four games.
The Cougars improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference. The Oracles dropped to 0-4 and 0-2.
Next up for Carroll is a key HHC game at Eastern next Friday. Carroll, Eastern, Clinton Prairie and Sheridan are tied for the league lead.
AROUND THE AREA
• Hamilton Heights cooled off Northwestern’s hot offense in beating the Tigers 42-0 at Northwestern. The Tigers had scored 81 points over their previous two games.
Heights, which has posted two straight shutouts, improved tp 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Hoosier Conference’s East Division. Northwestern dropped to 1-3 and 0-1.
• Class 3A No. 11 Peru hammered visiting Wabash 53-13 for its first 4-0 start since 2013. The Bengal Tigers are 3-0 in the Three Rivers Conference, with a big league game at rival Maconaquah looming next week.
• Maconaquah handled Whitko 43-6 at Bunker Hill. The Braves are 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the TRC with a showdown with rival Peru next on the schedule.
• Lewis Cass rolled past North Miami 44-8 at Walton. The Kings evened their record at 2-2 overall (2-1 TRC).
• Tri-Central was tied with Clinton Prairie 7-7 after the first quarter, but the Gophers broke away to beat the Trojans 49-19 in an HHC game at Prairie. The Gophers moved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the HHC while the Trojans dropped to 1-3 and 0-2. TC remains on the road next week as it visits Delphi.
• Tipton ran into a buzzsaw in its game at Tippecanoe Valley. The undefeated Vikings beat the Blue Devils 53-0, dropping the Blue Devils to 1-3. Tipton remains on the road next week as it visits Lafayette Central Catholic.
