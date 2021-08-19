After a 2020 season that ended with a 3-5 record and a first-round sectional exit at the hands of Clinton Prairie, Carroll’s football team is ready to get back on track. This time, with new coach Blake Betzner at the helm.
Betzner, a Maconaquah alum, was Northwestern’s defensive coordinator for seven years before serving a pair of seasons as North Miami’s athletic director from 2014-2016.
With Carroll, Betzner stated that the collectiveness of his team and the program was of utmost importance before anything the Cougars plan on doing on offense or defense.
“We call it F.A.M.I.L.Y. Forget about me, I love you,” he said. “We’re not worried about ourselves, we’re worried about the person next to us. I really feel like this team does live it, it’s not just a quote we put on a shirt.”
The Cougars will be buoyed with plenty of veteran leadership this season as their roster includes 11 seniors and nine juniors.
Offensively, the Cougars have to replace leading rusher Jaden Harness. They will look to build off of Clay Metzger’s breakout junior season when he rushed for 315 yards and five touchdowns while being led by quarterback Heath Richardson, who threw for 484 yards and five touchdowns while completing better than 55% of his passes.
Betzner said Carroll will have a different offensive look.
“From going from a team that throws the ball a lot to changing that to the physicality of getting downhill and trying to run over people, that was my biggest surprise by how quick this group has become very physical. The point of attack is downhill right away,” he said.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Cougars will be looking for newcomers on the line to apply pressure to opposing teams after Carroll’s two leading tacklers, Harness (97 tackles) and Chase Humphreys (76 tackles), graduated last year.
The Cougars won’t need to look far for efficiency on the defensive line as Betzner noted his team will continue to play a three-man front while looking to stop teams with their speed and ball-hawking ability.
“We have a lot of speed,” Betzner said. “That’s what the most exciting part of our defense is. We’re going to be really fast. We’ve gotten a lot stronger and we’re going to be around the ball all the time.”
One of Carroll’s soccer players, Tanner Turnpaugh, is set to kick field goals and PATs.
For the Cougars to have a successful season, Betzner believes that their preseason preparations have now gotten to the point of honing in on the finer points of the game.
“They’ve had to learn a lot of stuff. They know the plays by now and know what they’re supposed to do. It’s just diving into that perfectionist technique that ensures that they get the job down on every block, the timing of our motions on a handoff. … We’re spending time on all the individual work.”
Carroll opens on the road at Tri-County on Friday before hosting county rival Delphi in the Bacon Bowl in Week 2. While this may be Betzner’s first season as the Cougars’ coach, he is well aware of what is expected of his team in the rivalry game.
“I’ve got a picture of the skillet and put it in the weight room the first day I was here,” Betzner said. “It’s something that we want back. We’re not going to hide that this is a very important game for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.