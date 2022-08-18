A season after winning their first sectional title in 17 years, the Carroll Cougars expect to pick up right where they left off.
“Just knowing the offense and defense, being a year in our program is going to help us a ton,” second-year Carroll coach Blake Betzner said. “Where we were at at the end of the year is kind of where we picked up. The kids knew the plays and how we coach and the drills we do, so it’s been a seamless transition into this year.”
The Cougars were 9-4 last season and reached the regional round in Class A play. They do have some key players to replace including KT All-Area co-Offensive Player of the Year Clay Metzger. He rushed for an area-best 1,779 yards (136.8 per game) and 23 touchdowns.
“We bring about 80 percent of our starters back. We lose a couple big pieces obviously,” Betzner said, noting Metzger as well as linebackers Jackson Ayres and Cason Lambert and defensive lineman Jacob Joiner, “but the majority we bring back.
“We bring our whole offensive line back, which is huge, and they’ve gotten a lot stronger. Our whole team has gotten a lot stronger. Whenever your offensive and defensive lines have a lot of experience and are strong, it’s going to help you — especially at the 1A level — control the line of scrimmage.”
The offensive line includes junior tight end Evan Johnson (6-feet, 180 pounds), junior tackle Andre Hernandez (6-2, 265), senior guard Reed Humphrey (6-0, 215), senior guard Kody James (6-0, 215), junior center Cole Trent (6-2, 275) and sophomore tackle Levi Watkins (6-2, 260). Humphrey and James are All-Area players.
Moving into the quarterback spot is sophomore Luke Tanner (6-0, 150). Junior Keegan Ellis (6-3, 235) is moving to fullback. Senior Grady Lytle (5-10, 190) returns to a wing spot and senior Cohen Ayres (5-10, 175) moves to a wing. Junior Cooper Welk (5-9, 205) is another option at fullback. Receivers are juniors Hunter Simpson (5-10, 145) and Clark McClain (5-10, 160).
The defensive backfield all returns though several move to new spots. Junior Griffin Viney (6-1, 160) and Simpson are safeties. Junior Trent Metzger (6-1, 155) is at cornerback. Ayres and senior Tanner Turnpaugh (5-10, 195) are at outside linebacker, with Lytle rotating in. Inside linebacker options are James and junior Clayton Johnston (5-10, 185). Welk and Ellis are also in the linebacker rotation.
On the defensive line, senior Briar Wood (5-10, 305) is at tackle, returning to the program after not playing last season. Seniors Michael Carey (5-10, 185) and Christian Tillman (5-11, 205) are defensive ends. Junior Trey Pagan (5-10, 205), a move-in from Kokomo, will also rotate in at defensive end. Hernandez and Humphrey are also in the tackle rotation.
Senior Jake Skinner (6-2, 165) will handle punting duties. Turnpaugh is the kicker.
Betzner’s father-in-law, Hall of Fame coach John Hendryx, is assisting Betzner. Hendryx coached Carroll to the 1995 Class A state title. Hendryx went on to coach Northwestern, Knox and Winamac as well. He compiled a 232-97 record over 29 years.
