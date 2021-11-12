Carroll has come alive in fall. It’s not just the football team that’s excited, but the communities that support the Cougars as Carroll gets ready to host North Judson at 7:30 p.m. tonight in a Class A regional game.
“The community’s been amazing,” first-year Carroll coach Blake Betzner said. “When I first took this job, one of the main reasons was my father-in-law [former Carroll coach John Hendryx] was here, my wife went to school here. It’s like a second home. But the community is what I knew was going to be really exciting.
“Just driving through Burlington and Flora and the windows painted and the signs up, it really brings you back to 25 years ago when you saw the school spirt. That part has just been amazing.”
The Cougars are alive in the fourth week of the postseason, having won the Sectional 42 final last week over Clinton Prairie. The enthusiasm reminds Betzner of when he was in school at Maconaquah a generation ago.
The nostalgia is rich and warm. The present is vivid and immediate. Carroll takes a 9-3 record against 8-3 North Judson. There are no common opponents so the Cougars are preparing for a fresh experience.
“Practice-wise, they’re laser-focused,” Betzner said. “They don’t want to be done.”
Carroll got this far with a run-first brand of football and by adjusting well to a new style of play under their new coach. Senior back Clay Metzger leads the Cougars’ offense with 1,745 rushing yards on 214 carries. That works out to a robust 8.15 yards per carry. He has 23 touchdowns. Chris Huerta has run for 226 yards and Christian Tillman 206. As a team, Carroll has run for 2,496 yards.
Quarterback Heath Richardson has completed 33 of 69 passes for 302 yards and five TDs and Huerta is 8 of 23 for 134 yards. Grady Lytle has eight catches for 135 yards, Hunter Simpson has eight for 79, and Jackson Ayers five catches for 119 yards.
“We’ve run the ball pretty well,” Betzner said. “We do a good job of getting people moving, getting to the edge, getting inside of tackles when we need to. We’ve got some speed and are getting things blocked really well.
“It’s been so much different from what they were used to. They used to be a spread [offense]. It’s been a big transformation … to more a wing-T concept.”
Carroll’s progress will go up against North Judson’s recent history of postseason success. The Bluejays have won two sectional titles the past four seasons and are 9-3 in 12 postseason games the last four years.
“They’re just a really good 1A football program,” Betzner said. “They’ve been solid for a lot of years. They’ve been up in that upper echelon of teams that are always really good. They’re used to winning. They’re really physical, run their offense really well, run their defense really well, just not a lot of weaknesses when you watch them on film.
“I helped out with Winamac [where Hendryx coaches now] last year. We played them in a sectional final so I know them pretty well. That’s helped knowing what they do and what we’re in for.”
North Judson is a run-heavy team which uses a variety of backs. Lining up as the right wing back, junior Cheyenne Allen leads the ground game with 779 yards on 116 carries with a dozen TDs. Junior QB Aldric Harper has 453 yards on 107 carries and five TDs. Four more backs have between 288 and 166 yards and only one is a senior.
Through the air, Harper has connected on 48 of 118 passes for 903 yards. He’s thrown 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Allen is the top target with 20 catches for 491 yards and nine TDs. Kason Sanchez has eight catches for 114 yards and a pair of TDs.
“They’re an option power team,” Betzner said. “They’ll throw some too. They’ve got a really good player, Cheyenne Allen, and he’s a really skilled kid and does a lot of things. The fullback, quarterback, the other wing, they’re really good players. There’s not one they don’t want to give the ball to.
“We’ve got to stop the running, and then deal with their passing attack.”
Middle linebacker Jackson Ayres leads the Cougar defense with 70 tackles including 11 tackles for loss. Defensive end Kody James has 50 tackles and nine tackles for loss. Strong safety Griffin Viney has 36 tackles and a team-high three interceptions.
“We’ve only given up 14 points at home this year in six games,” Betzner said. “We’ve got to defend them. We’ve got to play our best game defensively.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.