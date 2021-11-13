Carroll running back Clay Metzger looks for open space against North Judson in a Class A regional championship Friday night at Flora. The Bluejays ended Carroll’s season, beating the Cougars 35-6.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll QB Chris Huerta throws a pass under pressure from North Judson’s defense during Friday’s regional game at Flora.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
End of the road
FOOTBALL: Carroll falls to North Judson in regional game
CLAY MAXFIELD
For the Kokomo Tribune
FLORA — Carroll’s football team looked to continue its successful tourney run on Friday night when the Cougars hosted North Judson in pursuit of their first regional title since 1996. The Bluejays had other ideas in mind as they beat the Cougars 35-6.
Carroll coach Blake Betzner was reminiscent of a time during their preseason where he was unsure just how far his team could go this season.
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Grady Lytle runs the ball in for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Jackson Ayres, Griffin Viney and Cohen Ayres take down North Judson's Gabe Ellis, who fumbles the ball, which is recovered by the Cougars. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Chris Huerta runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Chris Huerta runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Cason Lambert takes down North Judson's ball carrier Cheyenne Allen. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Clay Metzger runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Clay Metzger looks to move through North Judson's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Chris Huerta runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Wade Peters tries to break through North Judson's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Heath Richardson runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Heath Richardson throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll QB Chris Huerta throws a pass under pressure from North Judson’s defense during Friday’s regional game at Flora.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Chris Huerta is taken down by North Judson defenders Gabe Ellis and Kole Wilcox. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Carroll vs North Judson regional football
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Grady Lytle runs the ball in for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Jackson Ayres, Griffin Viney and Cohen Ayres take down North Judson's Gabe Ellis, who fumbles the ball, which is recovered by the Cougars. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Chris Huerta runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Chris Huerta runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Cason Lambert takes down North Judson's ball carrier Cheyenne Allen. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Clay Metzger runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Clay Metzger looks to move through North Judson's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Chris Huerta runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Wade Peters tries to break through North Judson's defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Heath Richardson runs the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Heath Richardson throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll QB Chris Huerta throws a pass under pressure from North Judson’s defense during Friday’s regional game at Flora.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
11-12-21 Carroll vs North Judson regional football Carroll's Chris Huerta is taken down by North Judson defenders Gabe Ellis and Kole Wilcox. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“When we had the intra-squad scrimmage, I didn’t know if we could do anything,” Betzner said. “We just weren’t very good. I didn’t sleep very well for those first couple weeks of the season just not knowing what we could be capable of doing. To what we’ve turned out being, we’re a lot closer than what that scoreboard says.”
North Judson won the game up front. The Bluejays rushed for 351 yards.
“That’s three years in the weight room [for the Bluejays] while this is six months in the weight room. That was the difference in the game. We had kids there, they just were more physical at the point of attack. … This will not happen again. We won’t get physically manhandled again,” Betzner said.
Offensively, Carroll started with a spark as QB Chris Huerta had a 19-yard gain on the ground on the Cougars’ first play of the game but their offense showed little signs of life moving forward in the first half.
The Cougars recovered a Bluejay fumble on the ensuing defensive drive, but penalties plagued Carroll, stopping the Cougars short in their territory.
A 15-yard rush by North Judson put the Bluejays in the red zone before punching it in from four yards out, drawing first blood of the night early on in the second quarter.
A forced safety by North Judson combined with a 9-yard rushing TD with less than a minute remaining in the first half put Carroll in a 15-0 hole going into halftime.
Clay Metzger, Carroll’s workhorse throughout the postseason, came into Friday night’s game against North Judson rushing for 231 yards a game.
In their matchup against the Bluejays, Metzger was held to less than a 100 as Carroll was stifled to just 186 yards of total offense.
The Cougars’ only score came in the fourth quarter when Huerta hooked up with Grady Lytle for a 39-yard touchdown reception.
Loss aside, Betzner is well aware that the future is bright for Carroll football.
Betzner said his early sleepless nights didn’t last long as the Cougars came together as a team. The Cougars finished with a 9-4 record and their first sectional title since 2003.
“We kind of talked about it early. We thought we had the kids to do something special. Just the buy-in, as soon as the buy-in happens then kids will do whatever you ask them to do. … Kids showed up and they were just part of it. That’s when we kind of knew, we can’t keep them off the football field,” he said.
That buy-in showed after the game as Betzner talked about the program’s bright future.
“The freshmen, sophomores. None of them have left yet. They’re standing out here with the seniors. It just shows you that the group that we have, we have lots of athletes, lots of players coming,” he said.
