Carroll on Tuesday announced the selection of Kyle McGhee as its new football coach. He replaces Kevin Sayler, who went 17-14 in three seasons with the Cougars. Twin Lakes hired Sayler in April to replace the retiring Scott Mannering.
Also on Tuesday, Winamac hired John Hendryx as its coach. Hendryx’s coaching career has included successful stints at Carroll and Northwestern.
McGhee is a graduate of McCutcheon High School and Franklin College. At Franklin, he played football and served as a student assistant coach. He has been a part of Carroll’s coaching staff since 2018. Most recently, he was the Cougars’ defensive coordinator.
For Hendryx, Winamac is a homecoming. He is a Winamac graduate.
Hendryx previously coached Carroll (1991-2004), Northwestern (2007-14) and Knox (2015-19). In between his Carroll and NW stints, he was Winamac’s athletic director.
Hendryx led Carroll to the Class A state title in 1995 and a runner-up finish the following year. He has a 217-95 career record — 113-48 at Carroll, 62-30 at Northwestern and 42-17 at Knox.
Carver Comm. Center is open to public
The Carver Community Center reopened on Monday. The following is the center’s upcoming schedule. At this time, and until further notice, visitors are limited to no more than 50 individuals at one time.
• Today and Thursday: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for athletics and programming, and open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for early voting.
• Friday: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for athletics and programming, and open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for early voting.
• Saturday and Sunday: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for early voting only — no athletics or programming.
• Monday: Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for athletics and programming — no voting.
• Tuesday: Election day, polls open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for athletics and programming.
Notes: Visitors must have their temperature taken prior to entering the facility. Parents must remain onsite until their child/children are cleared for entry. Water fountains and coffee station will not be available. Adults and children should bring their own water. Bottled water will be available for sale. Visitors are encouraged to bring a mask and gloves.
Athletics and programming will be subject to social distancing measures. Program participants are limited to 10 persons in classrooms and 12 on courts and other non-classroom spaces. Guests seated on the bleachers watching sports or waiting to play must sit 6 feet from one another.
