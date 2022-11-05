Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.