FLORA — Keegan Ellis and the Carroll Cougars were on a mission to win a sectional championship and they were not going to be denied Friday night.
Ellis had a monster game as the No. 8-ranked Cougars rolled to a 47-6 win over West Central in a Class A sectional championship game.
Ellis rushed for 224 yards and six touchdowns on 18 carries to lead the Cougars (11-1).
“It was something I couldn’t have done without my O-line. It was perfect,” Ellis said. “I got to play with all my brothers and we had a good week and a good game. Next week we’ll come back and we’ll work harder.”
The Cougars are back-to-back sectional champions in football for the first time since 1995 and 1996 and won their seventh sectional title overall.
They happened to win back-to-back regional and semistate titles in ’95 and ’96 and are hoping this year is a return to similar glory. They were the ’95 state champs.
“I think everyone that’s playing right now wants Lucas Oil but we’ll work harder, I promise that,” Ellis said. “I think we can be really good as long as we keep working and don’t take any days off.”
The Cougars looked the part on Friday night in an utter domination of the Trojans (10-2). West Central came in as the champions of the Midwest Conference but hadn’t played a team this year the likes of Carroll.
“We preach it all year, just physical, physical, physical, physical,” Carroll coach Blake Betzner said. “And if you can out-physical teams, you can move the ball on teams and it carries over to the defense. We just pushed it hard, out-physical everybody you play and that’s what we did tonight.”
It did not help the Trojans’ cause as perhaps their two best players were out, which was the equivalent of having four starters out overall with two on both sides of the ball. Top lineman, senior Buzz Beiswanger, and top fullback/linebacker, junior Jacob Pilarski, were out with injuries.
Betzner challenged his team before the game to play just as hard as if Beiswanger and Pilarski were in the game.
“It’s huge. But that’s what I told the kids, it doesn’t matter. When you get to this level if we get two guys out, no one’s going to feel sorry for you so you better play up to your potential. And we saw it, we knew it. The kid walked across that we’ve been talking about all week, he’s not playing and we could not let that faze us about how we went and attacked the game.”
Ellis was an offensive lineman on last year’s sectional champion team. Now the 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior is a star running back.
“He’s surprised me every week with what he’s capable of doing,” Betzner said. “How hard he’s running, how agile he is, how he’s reading blocks. The first couple games he ran like a lineman. The last eight, nine games he has really came into his own.”
Cohen Ayres added 99 yards rushing on eight carries for Carroll. Grady Lytle had 54 yards on five attempts. Aiden Wiles had a six-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Carroll outgained West Central 468-181 in total yardage. The Trojans got on the board as time expired on a 50-yard shovel pass from Felipe Bazan to Ayden White.
Carroll travels to No. 2 Adams Central (12-0) for a regional game next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.