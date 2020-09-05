Carroll running back Jaden Harness breaks loose for a nice gain against Taylor in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night. Harness ran for 276 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Cougars to a 56-28 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
FOOTBALL: Carroll runs away from Taylor
PEDRO VELAZCO
Kokomo Tribune
On the third play of the game, Carroll running back Jaden Harness scored from six yards out. It was the start of a trend.
Harness exploited holes and ran wild Friday night, running for 276 yards and six touchdowns as the Cougars beat Taylor 56-28 in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Taylor.
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll’s Cohen Ayres enters the endzone for a touchdown. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor’s Jaylen Harris carries the ball as Carroll’s Jackson Ayres comes after him. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor’s Ryley Gilbert carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor’s Ethan Cage takes down Carroll’s Jacob Ayres. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor’s Jaylen Harris throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll’s Jacob Ayres carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor’s Ryley Gilbert carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll’s Jaden Harness breaks away from the pack. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll’s Grady Lytle looks to outrun Taylor’s defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll running back Jaden Harness breaks loose for a nice gain against Taylor in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game Friday night. Harness ran for 276 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Cougars to a 56-28 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll’s Jaden Harness carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor’s Jaylen Harris carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll’s Corbin Johnson takes down Taylor’s Jaylen Harris. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor’s Jaylen Harris carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor’s De’mon Davis carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Taylor’s De’Mon Davis keeps a Carroll defender at bay. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll’s Cohen Ayres carries the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Carroll’s Wade Peters catches a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-4-20 Taylor vs Carroll football Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Taylor vs Carroll football
Harness added TDs of one yard, nine yards, three yards, 80 yards and 37 yards. Fellow back Jacob Ayres ran for 109 yards, and backup Christian Tillman took his only carry 70 yards for a score the final minute to punctuate Carroll’s offensive dominance.
“We were able to impose our run game on them,” first-year Cougar coach Kyle McGhee said. “We had great play from our offensive line, we had great blocking from our backs, and our offensive line imposed our will on them. Huge shoutout to the guys up front, and the running backs — even with the blocking — they had a great game. They made some great cuts and made things happen.”
The Titans hurt their cause with five turnovers, but also stayed close in parts of the game, staved off a running clock in the fourth quarter, and got some production from the passing game. Taylor ran for just 83 yards — much of that on scrambles from quarterback Jaylen Harris, and got 163 yards via the air.
Taylor coach Josh Ousley said that prior to the game, he highlighted two things that the Titans had to get done.
“One, that we stop them from running the football, and two, we had to run the football,” Ousley said. “We did neither. That was the difference in the game. We couldn’t stop them and they ran wild on us. It’s real frustrating because you focus on something all week and it just didn’t work out that way.”
Carroll went up 16-0 by the end of the first quarter on Harness’ first two TD runs. Taylor cut the lead in half at 16-8 when running back Ryley Gilbert was caught in the backfield, broke a tackle, reversed course and found receiver De’mon Davis with an impromptu pass that turned into an 84-yard TD.
Two straight Taylor fumbles put Carroll in position to score on extremely short fields to push its lead out in the second quarter. Harness scored on a nine-yard run on the first play of one possession. Next, he capped an 11-yard drive with his 3-yard score for a 28-8 lead. Taylor got a TD on the final play of the half when Harris passed to Gilbert for a nine-yard score. With that, Carroll led 28-16 at halftime.
Carroll scored three TDs in the third quarter on Harness’ long runs, and a 13-yard run from Cohen Ayres to lead 48-16 heading into the last quarter. In the fourth, Carroll drove deep into Taylor territory, but fumbled and Gilbert scooped up the loose ball and ran 70 yards for a TD and Carroll led 48-22.
Harris hit Michael Pemberton with a 10-yard TD pass with 1:14 left for Taylor’s last score, and Caroll back Tillman finished the scoring with his 70-yard run with 0:13 left.
“I thought we did some good things on offense … being creative and breaking the routs off and learning to play wide receiver, which is good,” Ousley said. “I don’t like to see Jaylen run around like that all the time, but we did some good things.”
Taylor fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the HHC. Carroll is now 2-1 overall and improved to 1-1 in the league.
“The guys came out and they played hard from the first snap,” McGhee said. “We struggled last week against Delphi [a 17-0 loss] making a lot of mental errors. We challenged them in practice and the guys responded. They came out and they played a great game, they played the whole 48 minutes.”
Harris ran 18 times for 64 yards to lead Taylor on the ground. He passed for 68 yards, completing 6 of 19 passes with three picks. Gilbert connected on 2 of 3 passes for 95 yards.
