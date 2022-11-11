Carroll football coach Blake Betzner took a group of players to watch the Class A state championship last year. Indianapolis Lutheran edged Adams Central 34-28 for the title.
“We made the point, ‘Hey, these are the kind of teams you have to compete with to be able to play down here. If that’s what you want to do, you have to put in the work,’” Betzner recalled.
Lo and behold, one year later, and Carroll is matched against Adams Central in a one-game regional.
The No. 8-ranked Cougars (11-1) visit the No. 2 Flying Jets (12-0) tonight. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Fueled by their 2021 state runner-up finish, the Flying Jets have been flying high all season. They tore through the Allen County Conference (which includes a Class 4A school and two Class 3A schools) and then dominated Sectional 44. They crushed Three Rivers Conference tri-champion Southwood 56-14 in the opening round, beat rival South Adams 55-20 in the semifinal round and handled Northfield 41-13 in the final. All three of those opponents had winning records.
“Adams Central is a powerhouse,” Betzner said. “They were beating Southwood 35-0 in the first quarter. They’re legit and our kids know that. We think we’re pretty good. We’re going to find out how good we are really fast.
“I think that’s the enjoyable part about doing what we do — we’ve worked our butts off, let’s see where we stand.”
Adams Central scores 47.9 points per game, which ranks No. 3 in the state, and holds opponents to 11.8. The average margin of 36.1 is fourth best in the state.
“They don’t make mistakes,” Betzner said. “I’ve watched multiple games and they don’t turn the ball over — and when you turn the ball over, it’s an avalanche, they score instantly. They are very good at putting teams away very fast. As soon as you make a mistake, like losing two yards and getting into third-and-long, they bring the heat.”
Betzner said the Flying Jets run a wing-T offense and a 4-3 defense.
“We’re set up better to play someone like that than a spread team that’s going to throw the ball 100 times. We at least know their concepts and what they want to do,” he said. “It just comes down to, can we deal with them because they’re really good at it.”
Carroll is coming off an impressive win of its own. The Cougars crushed 10-win West Central 47-6 in the Sectional 43 final last week. The Cougars buried the Trojans 33-0 in the first half.
Led by Keegan Ellis’ 204 rushing yards, the Cougars finished with a 468-181 advantage in total yards. Ellis scored six touchdowns.
“Coach Hendryx and I talked about it, this is the best we’ve been,” Betzner said, referring to his father-in-law, John Hendryx. “If you saw us on Friday, we put everything together. We haven’t had a lot of those nights. I felt like we’ve let a lot of teams play with us for a half before we put them away. But right now, the last two games, we’ve done what we wanted.
“We’re happy with where the kids are and happy with the growth of our kids. Every position has improved throughout the season,” he added.
Carroll is playing in the regional round for the second straight year. North Judson beat Carroll 35-6 last year.
Betzner said that experience is beneficial.
“The atmosphere, until you’ve been in those games, you can’t tell them what it’s like,” he said. “Every kid gets to play in a sectional game, very few get to play in a regional and anything beyond that. We’re just taking it as a blessing and enjoying every moment of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.