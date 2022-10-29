FLORA — Being Hoosier Heartland Conference opponents, Tri-Central’s football team knew Carroll well Friday night and the Trojans were able to play right with the Cougars for a quarter.
But the Cougars’ talent took over after that as they scored 35 unanswered points during a 24-minute stretch in a 35-7 win over the Trojans in a Sectional 43 semifinal matchup.
The Class A, No. 8-ranked Cougars (10-1) host West Central (10-1) for a sectional championship game next Friday. Tri-Central finishes 4-7.
The Trojans played the Cougars to a scoreless tie in the first quarter as there was a total of four punts in the quarter, two by both teams in a field-position game.
“Coach [Shane] Arnold and them had those guys ready to play. They came out and it was nose-to-nose for the first quarter,” Carroll coach Blake Betzner said. “That’s what I told him, we haven’t worried about that for a while, like oh, when’s this going to flip. They did a really nice job preparing with their kids. They played hard. But we finally started to overtake slowly. I told our team, ‘never put your head down.’ When things didn’t go our way, we didn’t get a first down, we didn’t put our heads down. That’s what we’re made of. We’re just going to keep fighting no matter what.”
The Cougars started breaking off big chunks of yardage with running and passing plays in the second quarter. They scored on their next two possessions on touchdown runs by Keegan Ellis to take a 13-0 lead.
A big play happened at the end of the half when Cohen Ayers came up with an interception and returned it 50 yards for a score with 46 seconds left in the half as the Cougars took a 21-0 lead into halftime.
The Cougars scored on their first two possessions of the second half, both on touchdown runs by Ellis, the second of which occurred with 28 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 35-0 and start a running clock for the entire fourth.
Felix Perez got the Trojans on the board when he stripped a ball carrier of the ball and ran it 65 yards for a touchdown with 8:35 remaining.
Ellis finished with 77 yards rushing on 18 carries and four touchdowns to lead the Cougars.
“He’s a man,” Betzner said of the 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior. “I’m just really proud of him. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He was a lineman last year, we told him, ‘hey, we think you can be a fullback.’ He had to transform everything he did in the offseason to be what he is now and he did it. He put in the time and the work and a lot of kids won’t. A lot of kids when you bring those ideas up to them, they’re like, yeah, that’d be awesome, I’ll just show up on the first day of practice and I’ll be a fullback. He didn’t do that. He put in all the work and now we just all get to enjoy it.”
Ayres added 44 yards on four carries for Carroll. Grady Lytle had 31 yards on seven attempts.
Luke Tanner was 9 of 11 passing for 160 yards. Ayres had four catches for 75 yards. Hunter Simpson had three catches for 66 yards and added an interception on defense.
The Cougars’ defense was dominant in holding the Trojans to just four first downs for the entire game. The Trojans were held to 87 yards rushing on 26 attempts. They were 0 of 7 passing with two interceptions.
Daetyn Horn led them with 44 yards rushing on eight carries. Perez added 26 yards on 12 attempts.
