WALTON — Lewis Cass used a strong ground game and a defensive score to beat Maconaquah 20-14 Friday night at Owens Memorial Field.
Down 7-6 at half, the Kings scored twice in the third quarter to take control, then weathered a quick-strike score by the Braves.
Cass (2-0) opened the second half with a seven-play, 60-yard scoring drive. Haden McClain's 13-yard TD run put the Kings ahead 12-7 at 7:54 of the third quarter.
After regaining possession, Cass was threatening to score again when it lost a fumble on Maconaquah's 1-yard line. Three plays later, the Kings' Cooper Frey picked off a Maconaquah pass and returned it three yards for a TD. McClain converted the two-point possession for a 20-7 lead at 4:44 of the quarter.
Maconaquah (1-1) made things interesting in the fourth quarter. First, the Braves had a goal-line stand with just under 8:00 remaining. The Braves' offense quickly went to work. After an incompletion, QB Braxton Birner hit receiver A.J. Kelly with a short pass along the Cass sideline. Kelly shook off a couple defenders and took off on a 97-yard TD sprint. The PAT trimmed Cass' lead to 20-14 at 7:40.
The TD pass was the longest in Maconaquah history, erasing the previous mark of 92 yards set in 2014 when Nathan Robinson hauled in a Luke Hann TD pass vs. Taylor.
Cass answered Mac's score by keeping possession for the remainder of the game. The Kings kept the ball on the ground for 13 straight plays. They took a knee on the final two plays.
Cass ended up having possession for 11:42 of the fourth quarter — all but the 18 seconds for Mac's two plays.
McClain led the Kings with 178 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Frey had 53 yards on eight carries. Wyatt Loos also had a TD run. Defensively, Frey had eight tackles in addition to his pick-six, Dalton Lowe had seven and Breyton Hensley had two tackles for loss and one sack.
Mac's Birner completed 32 of 45 pass attempts for 332 yards and two touchdowns. Kelly had 12 receptions for 135 yards, highlighted by the 97-yard score, and Kaleb Shelton (10-96) and Fuddy Kile (7-80) had big games as well. Kile also had a TD catch.
Gavin Nethercutt and Ethan Farnell topped the Braves in tackles with 11 and 10, respectively.
Maconaquah hosts Northfield in a Three Rivers Conference game next week. Cass visits Benton Central.
