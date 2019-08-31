The Lewis Cass Kings were out to prove their victory over Pioneer last week was no fluke.
When the smoke cleared, the Class 2A No. 5-ranked Kings did just that with an impressive 49-6 rout of Maconaquah on Friday at Bunker Hill.
The Kings showed off the weapons they have on both sides of the ball, as well as their big-play ability to put points up in a hurry.
It didn’t take long for the Kings to take hold of this one either. The Braves (0-2) were set to punt after being forced out after just three plays on their initial possession. The Kings stormed through the line, blocked the punt and took over deep in Braves’ territory.
The Kings needed only five total plays of offense to push the scoreboard to 28-0 in their favor. On their first possession it was a 27-yard rushing touchdown from Gabe Eurit, then an Isaac Chambers-to-Eurit hookup deep down the hash for a 26-yard touchdown pass on the second. Their third ended much the same, but with a deeper ball, and a longer touchdown reception. It was Caden Zeck this time hauling in a 47-yard touchdown pass to increase the Kings’ lead to 21-0.
It only took two plays on the Kings’ fourth possession to make it 28-0 after starting deep in Maconaquah territory. Chambers hit Easton Good this time on a 10-yard touchdown throw. Chambers was sidelined late in the half and Good filled in nicely in his absence. Good tossed a seven-yard TD to Joey Humphrey to put the Kings up 35-0, then Good picked up a fumble, defensively, and returned it to the house for a score, putting this one out of reach at 42-0.
The Kings added a five-yard touchdown run from Eurit, to give the Kings their final score of the evening. It wasn’t a shutout, though, as Carter Little punched in a TD run from two yards.
Eurit led the Kings with 96 rushing yards on eight carries, and Chambers was excellent through the air throwing a perfect 5 of 5, for 112 yards and three touchdowns in one half of work. Good was 2 of 3 for 39 yards and a score in relief of Chambers.
Little led the Braves’ offense with 105 rushing yards on 19 carries, a TD and a catch for 6 yards.
Matt Danely
TIPTON 62, ELWOOD 14
Up 13-6 after the first quarter thanks to a pair of Jayvin Lyons’ touchdown runs, the Blue Devils broke it open with a three-TD explosion in the first two minutes of the second quarter.
First, Anthony Reel capped a drive that started in the first quarter with a short TD run. Gabe Fortuna followed with an interception that set up another short TD run by Reel. And the rout was on when Wade Robey forced a fumble when he sacked Elwood’s quarterback in the end zone. Fortuna picked up the loose pigskin for a touchdown.
The Blue Devils led 48-14 at halftime and 55-14 after the third quarter.
DELPHI 20, CARROLL 9
Carroll made a strong comeback, but fell short against Delphi in the Bacon Bowl at Carroll. It was the first Hoosier Heartland Conference game between the rivals as Delphi joined the league this year.
Delphi jumped in front as Jaden Roth caught an eight-yard touchdown from Jordan Roth to lead 8-0 early in the second quarter. Roth made an interception and ran it in to put the Oracles up 14-0 at halftime.
Brian Oliver padded Delphi’s lead with an eight-yard TD run after Carroll fumbled the ball right into Oliver’s hands in the third quarter, but an over the punter’s head snap by Delphi put Carroll on the board (20-2).
Carroll added to that with a score of its own as Clay Metzger ran in from six yards to put the score at 20-9 in the third quarter, but the Cougars’ momentum stalled.
Carroll coach Kevin Sayler knows that it was going to be a battle with Carroll County foe.
“We let the defense on a little bit too much in the first half,” Sayler said. “In the second half, we did a much better job of moving the football, but we didn’t score enough points in the game.”
Isaac DeKalb led Delphi with 72 yards, and Carroll was led by Ayden Ayres’ 66 yards.
Kenny Hetzler
AROUND THE AREA
Tri-Central and Peru both moved to 2-0 with home wins.
Tri-Central beat Noblesville Home School 42-12. The Trojans dominated throughout as they led 21-0 after the first quarter, 35-0 at halftime and 42-0 after the third quarter.
Peru, which went 0-10 last year, continued its impressive start. One week after whipping Logansport 48-21, the Bengal Tigers handled Whitko 35-13 in a Three Rivers Conference game.
