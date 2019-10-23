The Lewis Cass football team jumped Western Boone for the No. 1 spot in the final Associated Press Class 2A rankings of the season.
The Kings (8-1) moved up one spot after taking down Class 3A power West Lafayette 49-42 in the Hoosier Conference championship on Friday. Western Boone, which is the defending Class 2A state champion, closed the regular season 8-1 with seven straight wins.
Cass and WeBo had one common opponent (Western) during the regular season. Western beat then-No. 1 WeBo 42-41 in Week 2; then-No. 1 Cass beat Western 49-20 in Week 6.
Also in the Class 2A Top 10, Eastern (9-0) is No. 9 for the second straight week.
The postseason begins Friday with sectional openers. Kokomo and Western are idle this week. The top area game of the week is No. 1 Cass vs. No. 3 Pioneer in Sectional 34.
Here’s Friday’s area schedule:
• F.W. Concordia (4-5) at Maconaquah (7-2)
• Peru (4-5) at Oak Hill (4-5)
• Northwestern (0-9) vs. Heritage (1-8)
• Pioneer (8-1) at Cass (8-1)
• Tipton (5-4) at Frankton (1-8)
• Lapel (6-3) at Eastern (9-0)
• Carroll (5-4) at North White (4-4)
• Madison-Grant (2-7) at Taylor (1-8)
• South Adams (9-0) at Tri-Central (4-5)
