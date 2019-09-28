WALTON — On a night thunderstorms delayed or postponed several games, the Lewis Cass football team struck in lightning-quick fashion to turn the game around against Western.
The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Kings struck for 29 unanswered points in the third quarter en route to a 49-20 win over the Panthers on Friday night at Owens Memorial Field.
The Kings (6-0, 3-0) took a big step towards winning the Hoosier Conference East Division with the win.
It was truly a tale of two halves, as the Panthers (4-2, 1-1) controlled much of the first half in outgaining the Kings 256-97 in total yardage including 145-36 on the ground. They scored two touchdowns in the final 1:14 of the half to take a 14-7 lead into halftime.
But the Kings turned the game around in the second half, outscoring the Panthers 29-0 in the third quarter and 13-6 in the fourth.
It took just two plays for the Kings to score after Kade Mennen recovered the opening onside kick of the second half. Isaac Chambers hit Caden Zeck for a 27-yard pass, followed by a 27-yard touchdown run by Gabe Eurit. Following a personal-foul penalty on Western, Zeck ran in the 2-point conversion to give Cass a 15-14 lead just 26 seconds into the half.
The onslaught was just getting started. Tyson Johnson came up with an interception that led to an 11-yard TD run for Zeck to make it 22-14.
The Panthers’ starting kicker was out with an injury suffered during soccer and they had struggles kicking and punting the ball all night. An eight-yard punt set up another quick score for the Kings on a 30-yard TD pass from Chambers to Zeck.
The Panthers decided to go for it on fourth-and-9 from their own 32 as punting had proved to be not much a benefit the entire night — they averaged 13 yards on three punts — and the Kings made them pay with an 18-yard TD run by Eurit as Cass led 36-14 after three.
Another short punt led to a nine-yard TD run by Eurit.
The Panthers — who marched up and down in the first half — finally put together a good offensive drive in the second that was capped on an eight-yard TD pass from Jett Engle to Cooper Jarvis with 4:09 left that made it 43-20.
But the Kings answered right back with another scoring drive capped by a five-yard TD run by Zeck with 1:18 left.
Zeck finished with 178 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on just 13 touches. He had 107 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Eurit rushed for 124 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Chambers was 7 of 12 passing for 129 yards and a TD.
Jerry Padgett rushed for 154 yards on 30 carries to lead the Panthers, but 128 yards on 21 carries came in the first half.
Engle rushed for a touchdown and passed for 230 yards and two touchdowns — he had eight-yard TD passes to Jarvis and Mitchell Knepley — but he threw four interceptions.
Easton Good had two of the Kings’ interceptions and Johnson and Joey Humphrey added one apiece.
