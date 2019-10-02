For the second straight week, Lewis Cass’ football team owns the No. 1 spot in Class 2A in the Associated Press’ state rankings. The Kings (6-0) are coming off a 49-20 victory over Class 4A school Western.
The Kings are joined in this week’s Class 2A Top 10 by Eastern (6-0). The Comets share the No. 10 spot with Rensselaer (4-2).
Cass will play in a rare No. 1 vs. No. 1 game Friday as the Kings host Class 3A top-ranked West Lafayette (5-1) in their home finale. It’s the first of two possible meetings between the teams — they are on a collision course to meet in the Hoosier Conference championship game on Oct. 18 as well.
The other No. 1-ranked teams this week are Avon (6A), New Palestine (5A), New Prairie (4A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (1A).
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Logansport at Kokomo
• Western at Northwestern
• Eastern at Tri-Central
• Clinton Prairie at Taylor
• West Lafayette at Cass
• Hamilton Heights at Tipton
• Tipp. Valley at Maconaquah
• Southwood at Peru
• Clinton Central at Carroll
