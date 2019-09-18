Cass football Good

Cass’ Easton Good carries the ball during the Kings' 28-7 victory over Tipton on Friday at Walton.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Lewis Cass’ football team moved up one spot to No. 2 in this week’s Class 2A poll in the Associated Press’ state rankings.

At 4-0, the Kings are off to their best start since 2006. Next up for the Kings is a visit to Northwestern on Friday for a Hoosier Conference East Division game.

The No. 1 teams in this week’s rankings are Avon (6A), New Palestine (5A), Mooresville (4A), West Lafayette (3A), Indianapolis Scecina Memorial (2A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (1A).

The following is Friday’s area schedule.

• Lafayette Jeff at Kokomo

• Cass at Northwestern

• Hamilton Heights at Western

• Carroll at Eastern

• Clinton Central at Taylor

• Peru at Maconaquah

• Tipton at Lafayette Catholic

• Tri-Central at Delphi

