Lewis Cass’ football team moved up one spot to No. 2 in this week’s Class 2A poll in the Associated Press’ state rankings.
At 4-0, the Kings are off to their best start since 2006. Next up for the Kings is a visit to Northwestern on Friday for a Hoosier Conference East Division game.
The No. 1 teams in this week’s rankings are Avon (6A), New Palestine (5A), Mooresville (4A), West Lafayette (3A), Indianapolis Scecina Memorial (2A) and Indianapolis Lutheran (1A).
The following is Friday’s area schedule.
• Lafayette Jeff at Kokomo
• Cass at Northwestern
• Hamilton Heights at Western
• Carroll at Eastern
• Clinton Central at Taylor
• Peru at Maconaquah
• Tipton at Lafayette Catholic
• Tri-Central at Delphi
